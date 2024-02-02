How to breed Anubis in Palworld

There are a lot fewer similarities between Palworld and Pokémon than you would think when looking at the monster designs. Yes, you can catch and fight with Pals of different types against other Pals, but the similarities mostly end there. A major change is that Pals don’t evolve, meaning the only way to get new or stronger Pals is to catch them or breed them. Depending on which two Pals you breed, you will get a different Pal from the egg they make. While this new Pal will always be stronger, some combinations can allow you to get some very rare Pals much earlier than you otherwise would if you were to try and fight them in the wild. Anubis is level 47 when found naturally, but you can breed one way earlier than that if you follow a few easy steps.

How to breed Anubis

After establishing all the basics for breeding in Palworld, you need to capture any of the following pairs of Pals to breed. Just make sure you have one of each gender to make breeding possible.

Nitewing and Rayhound

Caprity and Beakon

Incineram and Surfent

Eikthrydeer and Beacon

Arsox and Pyrin

Penking and Bushi

Katress and Mossanda

Kitsune and Jormuntide

Once you get the egg, place it in an incubator and wait for your Anubis to spring forth!

