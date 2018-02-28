Here’s how to pair a Bluetooth headset with your PlayStation 4

Share

One of the best aspects of modern consoles is how easily you can pair them with other devices. Gone are the days when you had to buy a game company’s proprietary peripheral. Instead, you can connect just about anything to anything else, including — and especially — Bluetooth devices.

If you’re using a PlayStation 4, this process is extremely simple. Just follow these basic steps to learn how to connect a Bluetooth headset to your PS4. You can also follow these steps to connect any compatible devices to your console, so keep this article bookmarked in case you plan to link up a keyboard and mouse down the line.

First, have the device that you’d like to connect on and ready. Then select Settings > Devices > Bluetooth Devices. That will set your console to automatically scan for additional devices to pair. Your already-paired devices will be shown, along with an icon telling you what type of device it is.

To pair a new device, select it from the list of non-connected devices. This will be indicated with a simple blue light to the left of the device name in the menu. If it’s on, then you’ve already connected that accessory to your console. In some cases, you’ll need to enter a passkey, which will be provided to you by your to-be-paired device. Aaaand you’re done! Keep in mind that there is a limit to the number of Bluetooth connections your PlayStation 4 can support. The exact number depends on the console model, but you can generally expect three or four connections to be your practical limit.



The PlayStation 4 is a versatile system with more than its share of quirks and hidden features.