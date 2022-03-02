In Dark Souls 3, players could give their boss souls to Ludleth in Firelink Shrine to unlock special weapons. That same mechanic returns to Elden Ring with a few added features. Instead of “boss souls,” you have Remembrances, and instead of Ludleth in Firelink Shrine, you have Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold. Like boss souls in Dark Souls 3, Remembrances give players some options. However, unlike Dark Souls 3, there’s a way to duplicate Remembrances without playing through New Game+ (or using some item duplication glitch).

However, to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring, you’ll need to find a Walking Mausoleum. They’re hard to miss when you see one but pretty rare in the Lands Between. Here’s where to find the Walking Mausoleums, how to bring them down, and how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring.

What are Remembrances in Elden Ring?

If you’re like us and found your first mausoleum before killing your first main boss, you’re probably wondering what Remembrances are. Remembrances are the last vestige of each primary boss in Elden Ring. For example, the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen (pictured above) came off Renalla after defeating her in Raya Lucaria’s Acadamy. Similar to Dark Souls 3, Remembrances can be turned into the Finger Reader in Roundtable Hold to unlock special boss weapons. However, those weapons usually have late-game attribute requirements, like 40 Strength or 60 Intelligence, to use.

Each Remembrance gives you two unique options. For example, after we killed Renalla, Queen of the Full Moon, we had the option of choosing the Carian Regal Scepter or Renalla’s Full Moon Sorcery. Alternatively, you can consume the Remembrance to gain a plethora of runes. However, we don’t recommend doing so. You’re better off getting the weapon, spell, or item, as there’s no other way of unlocking them. Who knows, perhaps you’ll reallocate your stats at Renalla later on to use those particular weapons.

Players who want both weapons are in luck, as there’s a way to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring. First, however, you’ll have to find a Walking Mausoleum.

Where to find Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring

Walking Mausoleums are impossible to miss but pretty rare to find, as there are only four in the Lands Between. There’s one in the Weeping Peninsula, two on Liurnia Highway, and one at the top of Liurnia Lake. Here are the exact map locations for every Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring.

Weeping Peninsula Walking Mausoleum

From the Isolated Merchant’s Shack site of grace, head east until you hear the tolling of a low bell. This sound indicates when a mausoleum is nearby. You can also buy a “tip” from the merchant that teaches you how to take down the giant rock beasts. We’ll explain how to take them down, saving you a few thousand runes.

Lake Liurnia Walking Mausoleum

You’ll find this Walking Mausoleum at the top of Lake Liunira, underneath the broken bridge connecting Raya Lucaria’s Castle to the mainland.

Liurnia Highway Walking Mausoleums

There are two walking Mausoleums to find in the middle of the highway. Thankfully, they’re right next to each other. You’ll find one in the pond just north of the Ruined Labyrinth site of grace. The other is walking around on the cliff above, easily accessible from the pond.

How to take down Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring

Three of the four Walking Mausoleums (Weeping Peninsula and Liurnia Highway) have the same weakness. On each of their legs, you’ll see clusters of white skulls. Stay on your horse and attack these clusters to break them off. You don’t have to get all of them, just enough to cause the Walking Mausoleum to collapse. Just don’t get stuck underneath when it finally falls. Once you’ve brought it down, ride around to the front and open the doors.

The Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia Lake is the only one that can’t be taken down like the others. Here’s how to take down the Walking Mausoleum in Liurnia Lake.

First, ride towards the Walking Mausoleum until it starts walking around. Then, look for a Spiritspring tucked into the cliffside. This spring launches you up to the cliffs above, where you’ll find large headstones poking out of the rock wall. You’ll need to use Torrent to jump from the first headstone down to the second, but then you can do the rest on foot.

Once you’re level with the mausoleum, wait for it to approach the cliffside. This will take a few minutes, as these giants are pretty slow. Once it’s close enough, hop back on your horse and jump to it. We can’t stress enough how important it is to wait for the mausoleum to get close. If you miss, the fall damage will kill you, and you’ll have to start the arduous process all over again. A little bit of patience goes a long way. After jumping to the mausoleum, break the skull clusters to bring it down. Alternatively, you can shoot the skull clusters with a bow, but they’re hard to hit as the mausoleum keeps moving, so we recommend patience over accuracy.

Inside each Walking Mausoleum, you’ll learn how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring. However, there are two important factors to keep in mind:

First, you can only duplicate each Remembrance one time.

Second, you can only duplicate one Remembrance per mausoleum.

With only four mausoleums and five Remembrances to collect, we advise waiting until after you’ve defeated Godrick, Renalla, and General Radahn to start duplicating. These three provide different weapons for different builds. Furthermore, they’re the first three bosses you should realistically beat during any given playthrough. Duplicate their remembrances based on your build. For example, if you’re playing a mage, it’d be wise to duplicate Renalla’s Remembrance rather than Godrick’s.

