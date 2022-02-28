Character creation is oddly deep in the Souls games, and Elden Ring is the most robust yet. You can choose your gender, body type, hairstyle, skin tone, and even get as granular as how big or small your character's eyes are. This is all well and good, but for most players, it will turn out to hardly be worth the effort once you find and equip any set of armor. Still, fashion souls isn't a term that came out of nowhere, and Elden Ring provides more options to appreciate your handsome character's attire more easily than any past game.

Usually, fashion souls players were fully aware that the visually awesome characters and outfits they were putting together were not viable as an effective build to actually play the game. Elden Ring doesn't completely alleviate that with something like a transmog system, which would let you put the appearance of any armor you want onto the stats of any other armor, but it does go a step in the right direction. You can fully alter your physical appearance and certain armor pieces, but both are easily missed, and one is even locked behind a boss encounter. Here's how to change your character and armor appearance in Elden Ring.

How to alter your character's appearance

We'll start with the easier one, which is somewhat funny considering you're completely changing the physical structure of your character. If you were overwhelmed with how deep the options were in the character creator screen and ended up rushing through with a not-so-great final result, the good news is that you can easily go back and give it another shot whenever you want. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Reach the Roundtable Hold. This is the new hub area for Elden Ring, and Melina will offer to take you there in the early hours of the game. Just follow the path you're shown from the first couple Sites of Grace until she shows up again and offers to take you there.

Step 2: After agreeing and getting to the Roundtable Hold, head to the right path from the main table, towards the blacksmith, into the side room. This is a bedroom where you can talk to and be held by Fia.

Step 3: In the back-right corner of the bedroom is an unassuming mirror. Approach the mirror (or dressing table, as it is called), and you will be able to interact with it, taking you back to the character customization screen.

How to change armor appearance

This one is going to take much more work. While it is limited, it is still worthwhile for some more variety in your appearance, even if you're still going to be wearing the same basic armor at the core. To do this, you will need two key items, both of which you can get at the same time. The two items in question are the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle.

Step 1: First, you need to find the Costal Cave location on the map. This is to the west of the Church of Ellah, down on the beach. It is required that you have a light source before going here, either a lantern or torch, because this cave is about as dark as they come.

Step 2: Once you find the cave, which is guarded by some Demi-Human enemies, you can begin your descent into the cave. Progress slowly and carefully until you reach the boss arena.

Step 3: Defeat the two Demi-Human chiefs. This is a challenging fight if you're early in the game for a couple of reasons. First, there are two of these aggressive bosses you need to kill, and second, there are also regular mobs to contend with as well. To even the odds, make sure you summon the NPC that will always be available outside the arena. If you have them, summoning spirits like the wolves can also make this encounter much more manageable.

Step 4: When you finally prove victorious, you will be granted both the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle items.

Step 5: At any Site of Grace you visit going forward, a new option to Alter Garments will appear at the end of the list of options. Just select it, choose from any available armor pieces you have, and you can get a slightly new look to your gear. The downside is you can't see what this altered version will look like until you commit to it, but it doesn't cost too much and you can always alter it back to the default look if you end up not liking it.

You have limited choices as to how you can alter your armor and even what armor can be altered. Plus, it will cost a few runes. But, this is still a very welcome addition to help make your character feel fully your own in Elden Ring. Get out there and create your my stylish character to show off to the world.

