Horses are your most trustworthy and lively way to travel across Hyrule. While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does allow you new ways to get around by building all sorts of crazy contraptions, none can ever replace a well-trained and healthy horse. Aside from just allowing Link to get around, horses can now even pull entire wagons if you get and equip them with a harness. Doing so isn't hard, but it's not exactly explained in detail. If you've got a load of materials or items you need to tow long distances, here's how you can equip and use a towing harness in Tears of the Kingdom.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Three Pony Points

A horse registered at a stable

How to get and use a towing harness

Aside from getting a horse, the most obscure part of this process is actually getting the towing harness itself. To do this, you will need to earn what are known as Pony Points.

Step 1: Earn at least three Pony Points by visiting new stables, registering horses at a stable, or staying at a stable overnight. Make sure you speak to the owner to collect your points and add them to the Pony Points Ledger.

Step 2: After earning three Pony Points, you will be rewarded with a towing harness.

Step 3: While on or close to your horse, speak to the stable owner and select the Customize horse option.

Step 4: Select attach a harness to put the harness on your current horse.

Step 5: You can now attach any wagons or carts you build to your horse using Ultrahand.

One thing to also keep in mind is that how well your horse can pull anything you attach is dependent on their Pull stat, so pick a horse with as many stars in this stat as possible when transporting your stuff.

