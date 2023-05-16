 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to equip and use the towing harness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

Horses are your most trustworthy and lively way to travel across Hyrule. While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does allow you new ways to get around by building all sorts of crazy contraptions, none can ever replace a well-trained and healthy horse. Aside from just allowing Link to get around, horses can now even pull entire wagons if you get and equip them with a harness. Doing so isn't hard, but it's not exactly explained in detail. If you've got a load of materials or items you need to tow long distances, here's how you can equip and use a towing harness in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Three Pony Points

  • A horse registered at a stable

A stable owner asking if you want to remove a horse harness.

How to get and use a towing harness

Aside from getting a horse, the most obscure part of this process is actually getting the towing harness itself. To do this, you will need to earn what are known as Pony Points.

Step 1: Earn at least three Pony Points by visiting new stables, registering horses at a stable, or staying at a stable overnight. Make sure you speak to the owner to collect your points and add them to the Pony Points Ledger.

Step 2: After earning three Pony Points, you will be rewarded with a towing harness.

Related

Step 3: While on or close to your horse, speak to the stable owner and select the Customize horse option.

Step 4: Select attach a harness to put the harness on your current horse.

Step 5: You can now attach any wagons or carts you build to your horse using Ultrahand.

One thing to also keep in mind is that how well your horse can pull anything you attach is dependent on their Pull stat, so pick a horse with as many stars in this stat as possible when transporting your stuff.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs
Zelda holding the decayed Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule's great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.

It's dangerous to go alone! Take these guides.

Read more
How to get the Froggy Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Froggy Gear Set

Though Link has discovered some really interesting new abilities in his newest outing, climbing is a major part of the experience in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You'll spend quite a lot of time moving your way up the sides of cliffs to reach new areas, and sometimes you'll even need to do so in icy tundras. But certain walls in those cold and dangerous areas can't be climbed without the Froggy gear set. If you need to climb some slippery walls, read below to find the Froggy gear set first.
How to get the Froggy Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Getting the Froggy gear set requires you to first head over to Lucky Clover Gazette to the east of Rito Village. Here, you'll find Traysi inside, so speak to her to begin a long and winding quest called "Potential Princess Sightings." This quest asks you to visit nearly all of the game's stables, most of which should come naturally as you explore Hyrule.

At each stable you visit, you'll need to speak with Penn, a Rito who will give you some additional quests that have you aid him in his newspaper reporting. As you complete quests for the dedicated reporter, you'll unlock parts of the Froggy gear set, so you'll need to see the questline through if you want to get all three pieces. It's worth the effort, though, as being able to climb quickly up slippery slopes can make all of the difference in certain sections of the game.

Read more
Where to find Yiga armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link wearing the Yiga clan armor set.

Link is no longer bound to his traditional green tunic anymore. Starting in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and continuing on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find dozens of new outfits and armor to try out. There are aesthetic differences, of course, but also bonus stats and effects. The Yiga armor, which is obviously themed after the stealthy Yiga clan, is great for those who want to play a bit more sneakily. If you want to blend in with the deadly assassins, here's how you can get the Yiga armor in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

Read more