Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule’s great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.
It’s dangerous to go alone! Take advantage of our guides.
With a game this massive, everyone is going to run into spots where they need a little help. We’re publishing guides on everything under the Hylian sun — from where to find the game’s best weapons and how to boost your health to Link’s finest outfits and special horses. This guides hub will grow as we play the game more, so be sure to return when you’ve run into tough spots or have questions.
Before you start playing
There’s plenty you can do to prepare for an epic Hyrule adventure before you even start playing Tears of the Kingdom. Check out these guides to get a feel for the game, find the best deals, and learn more about this entry’s place in the Legend of Zelda franchise before you start playing.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review: limitless creativity
- How long does it take to beat Tears of the Kingdom and how many quests are in the game?
- 7 essential crafts you need to know before starting Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for less with this Switch Voucher trick
- All Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards
Guides
Tears of the Kingdom is all about exploration and finding your own path — but sometimes it’s a lot easier just to look up the answer. If you’re stuck and need a bit of help finding a specific weapon or horse, or solving a challenging puzzle, we’ve got your back. Check out our complete list of walkthroughs and how-tos below:
Gear and stats
- How to upgrade health and stamina
- How to upgrade weapon and shield slots
- How to upgrade and increase Zonai battery
- How to upgrade horses
- How to dye clothes and gliders
- How to get Majora’s Mask
Locations
- How to get into the Lost Woods
- How to open the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower
- Where to find all Great Fairies
Collectibles
FAQs
There are going to be a lot of questions regarding playing Tears of the Kingdom as more players get into the new story — we’ll tackle those as best as we can here as questions pop up.
Editors' Recommendations
- Where to find all Great Fairies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- How to upgrade weapon and shield slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The best Zelda games, ranked from best to worst
- Get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for less with this Switch Voucher trick
- Does Tears of the Kingdom have traditional Zelda dungeons?