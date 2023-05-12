 Skip to main content
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule’s great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.

It’s dangerous to go alone! Take advantage of our guides.

With a game this massive, everyone is going to run into spots where they need a little help. We’re publishing guides on everything under the Hylian sun — from where to find the game’s best weapons and how to boost your health to Link’s finest outfits and special horses. This guides hub will grow as we play the game more, so be sure to return when you’ve run into tough spots or have questions.

Before you start playing

Link glides with a Majora's Mask-themed glider in Tears of the Kingdom.

There’s plenty you can do to prepare for an epic Hyrule adventure before you even start playing Tears of the Kingdom. Check out these guides to get a feel for the game, find the best deals, and learn more about this entry’s place in the Legend of Zelda franchise before you start playing.

Guides

Link holding heart container in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom is all about exploration and finding your own path — but sometimes it’s a lot easier just to look up the answer. If you’re stuck and need a bit of help finding a specific weapon or horse, or solving a challenging puzzle, we’ve got your back. Check out our complete list of walkthroughs and how-tos below:

Gear and stats

Locations

Collectibles

FAQs

Hetsu in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are going to be a lot of questions regarding playing Tears of the Kingdom as more players get into the new story — we’ll tackle those as best as we can here as questions pop up.

Topics
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: how to open the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower
A tower stands against a skyline in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As was the case in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Hyrule map in Tears of the Kingdom will only be revealed by activating towers. There are 15 Skyview Towers located across Hyrule, most of which can be opened simply by walking inside and interacting with a panel. However, a select few force Link to solve a specific puzzle or complete a short quest first.

The most confusing of those comes from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Link will have to complete a mission to gain access to the tower, but the quest-giver deliberately misleads players. It's a funny moment, but one that may leave players frustrated. If you don't feel like knocking your head against the wall, here's what you need to know.
How to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Read more
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: how to trade Poes and all Bargainer’s Statue locations
Poes sit near a waterfall in The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom.

Despite taking place on the same map, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom isn't just a direct copy-and-paste of Breath of the Wild. It brings a lot of new content to the formula, from mechanics like Zonai batteries to iconic enemies like Gleooks. It even brings back some notable Zelda staples that were suspiciously absent from its predecessor. Chief among them? Poes.

Poes are one of the Zelda series' most iconic enemies. These ghosts have appeared in most major Zelda games following A Link to the Past, so it was strange that we never saw them in Breath of the Wild. They make their grand return in Tears of the Kingdom, but they're not the ghostly enemies you remember from previous games. Rather, they're a resource that can be used to buy special items. Here's everything you need to know about Poes, including where to trade them.
What are Poes in Tears of the Kingdom?
When you first dive into Hyrule's underground area, you'll probably notice tons of blue-and-white wisps scattered around the surface in patches. Those wisps are Tears of the Kingdom's version of Poes. Yes, the classic enemy is now a simple item that you can collect.

Read more
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Like Likes are absolutely horrifying
A Like Like appears in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of enemies for Link to strike down. Naturally, a lot of returning favorites from Breath of the Wild return, like Moblins and Lynels. But there are a lot of new monsters too, from Zonai robots to fearsome Gleeoks (which return from Link’s very first adventure).

There’s one new creature that steals the show, though. And by “steals the show,” I mean haunts my nightmares. Meet Tears of the Kingdom’s absolutely horrifying Like Likes.

Read more