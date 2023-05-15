 Skip to main content
How to get the giant horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Billy Givens
By
The Giant Horse in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are a wide variety of mounts you can ride in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you may want to add as many as possible to your stable so you can call on them whenever you’d like. But what if you could add a massive horse to that lineup and summon the towering beast anytime you’d like? Well, good news – you can do precisely that by taming the giant horse. This beautiful oversized mount doesn’t take much beyond a good bit of stamina and a bit of patience, so let’s take a look at where you can find it.

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

The giant horse can be found to the east of the Horse God Bridge in Faron. You’ll spot this beautiful animal in a gorge, wandering around next to some waterfalls. As with any horse in the game, you can simply approach it slowly and quietly, then quickly press the A button to mount it. However, calming it down is another story, as you’ll need a lot of stamina to relax this gigantic equine. If you start running low, eat some stamina-regenerating food to help keep you in the struggle.

The giant horse sports a whopping 5-star Strength, but it won’t be the fastest mount in the game at only 2-star Speed. Even so, riding around on this majestic creature can be quite a treat, so it’s worth adding it to your collection either way. Be sure you head to Highland Stable to the northeast of where you found the giant horse and register it there for future rides.

