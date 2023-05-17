All Geoglyph Memory locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A similar storytelling technique from Breath of the Wild returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is using memories to fill in gaps in the narrative. These, like most activities in the game, are not required to actually complete the game but are essential if you want to fully understand the narrative and history of Hryule and its people. There are 11 to find and view on the main map — none are on a Sky Island or down in the Depths — with a final Geoglyph appearing only after you’ve collected all the others. These appear as giant pictures of figures when viewed from above (hence the name), with a Dragon Tear somewhere on the figure you need to interact with so we will refer to them based on the image they depict, but you are able to find the first 11 in any order you wish. If you’re ready to dive into some memories in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s where you can find all the Geoglyph Memories.
All Geoglyph Memory locations
King Rauru Geoglyph
This Geoglyph is to the west of Hyrule Castle, with the actual Tear being on Rauru’s right eye.
Coordinates: -1412, 0966, 0123
Demon King Geoglyph
Up in the Tabatha Tundra, beyond the Snowfield stable, look hard through the snowy weather to find the Geoglyph of the Demon King. The Tear itself is on the western side of the image.
Coordinates: -1863, 3621, 0236
Temple Entrance Geoglyph
Just east of Rito village in the Tabantha HIlls, the Tear is in the center of the Geoglyph above the door.
Coordinates: -2551, 1888, 0319
Queen Sonia Geoglyph
Between Hyrule Ridge and the Gerudo Highlands on the Illumeni Plateau, the Tear is on the right side of Sonia’s dress.
Coordinates: -3096, -0077, 0211
Ganondorf Geoglyph
South of Gerudo Highlands, this one is tricky since it is carved onto a cliff wall. The Tear itself is on a ledge where Ganondorf’s shoulder lays.
Coordinates: -3178, -1699, 0418
Shrine Geoglyph
Right on the western edge of Lake Hylia, the Tear is on the top of the left flower of the Shrine.
Coordinates: -0649, -2683, 0068
Dragon Geoglyph
On the southeast side of Hyrule field, close to Batrea Lake, this curling dragon holds the Tear on the bottom left where its tail curls back.
Coordinates: 0694, -1309, 0053
Purah Pad Geoglyph
Straight south of Eldin Canyon, this image of a Switch, or Purah Pad, has the Tear directly in the middle.
Coordinates: 1828, 0737, 0089
Master Sword Geoglyph
This is another tricky one but look for the cliff right on the edge of the Eldin Mountains coming from the east. The Tear is on the tip of the blade.
Coordinates: 0891, 2951, 0362
Sacred Stone Geoglyph
On the Talus Plateau, this small Geoglyph holds the Tear on the top left side.
Coordinates: 4467, -0304, 0074
Scimitar Geoglyph
Way down in Cape Cresla, this massive sword has a Tear on the left side of the handguard when looking at it with the blade pointing away from you.
Coordinates: 3325, -3566, 0004
Final Geoglyph
The tricky part about finding the last Geoglyph is that, well, there isn’t a Geoglyph at all to help you spot it. Instead, head to the Rist Peninsula at the far northeast end of the map and enter the swirling section of land. Get to the center of the spiral to see the final Tear near the Gemimik Shrine.
Coordinates: 4534, 2144, 0000
