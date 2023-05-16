The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open-world game with an abundance of puzzles to solve, enemies to fell, and secrets to discover. If you want to make the most of your exploration, though, you’ll be swapping your gear around from time to time to take advantage of some armor’s various passive bonuses. We’ve compiled a list of every armor set in the game so that you can make informed decisions about which ones you’d like to cycle through.

All armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here are all of the armor sets we’ve found so far.

Archaic Set

Archaic Tunic

Archaic Legwear

Awakening Set

Gives Link a Link’s Awakening costume.

Mask of Awakening

Tunic of Awakening

Trousers of Awakening

Barbarian Set

Improves attack power.

Barbarian Helm

Barbarian Armor

Barbarian Leg Wraps

Charged Set

Grants a lightning attack in thunderstorms.

Charged Headdress

Charged Shirt

Charged Trousers

Climber Set

Improves climbing speed.

Climber’s Bandana

Climbing Gear

Climbing Boots

Dark Set

Gives Link armor that makes him look like Dark Link.

Dark Hood

Dark Tunic

Dark Trousers

Depths Set

Improves Gloom resistance.

Hood of the Depths

Tunic of the Depths

Gaiters of the Depths

Desert Voe Set

Improves heat resistance.

Desert Voe Headband

Desert Voe Spaulder

Desert Voe Trousers

Ember Set

Grants a fire attack in hot weather.

Ember Headdress

Ember Shirt

Ember Trousers

Evil Spirit Set

Improves damage with bone weapons.

Evil Spirit Mask

Evil Spirit Armor

Evil Spirit Greaves

Fierce Diety Set

Gives Link gear based on the Fierce Diety armor in Major’s Mask.

Fierce Deity Mask

Fierce Deity Armor

Fierce Deity Boots

Flamebreaker Set

Improves flame resistance.

Flamebreaker Helm

Flamebreaker Armor

Flamebreaker Boots

Improves grip on slippery surfaces.

Froggy Hood

Froggy Sleeve

Froggy Trousers

Frostbite Set

Grants a frost attack in cold weather.

Frostbite Headdress

Frostbite Shirt

Frostbite Trousers

Improves glide mobility.

Glide Mask

Glide Shirt

Glide Tights

Hero Set

Gives Link A Link to the Past-themed gear.

Cap of the Hero

Tunic of the Hero

Trousers of the Hero

Hylian Set

Gives Link traditional Hylian armor with no effect.

Hylian Hood

Hylian Tunic

Hylian Trousers

Miner’s Set

Grants glowing effect.

Miner’s Mask

Miner’s Top

Miner’s Trousers

Mystic Set

Grants effect that allows you to lose rupees instead of health when hit.

Mystic Headpiece

Mystic Robe

Mystic Trousers

Phantom Set

Raises Link’s attack.

Phantom Helm

Phantom Armor

Phantom Greaves

Radiant Set

Glows in the dark.

Radiant Mask

Radiant Shirt

Radiant Tights

Royal Guard Set

Gives Link a Royal Guard costume.

Royal Guard Cap

Royal Guard Uniform

Royal Guard Boots

Rubber Set

Improves lightning resistance.

Rubber Helm

Rubber Armor

Rubber Tights

Sky Set

Gives Link a Skyward Sword look.

Cap of the Sky

Tunic of the Sky

Trousers of the Sky

Snowquill Set

Improves cold resistance.

Snowquill Headdress

Snowquill Tunic

Snowquill Trousers

Soldier’s Set

Makes Link look like a Hylian soldier.

Soldier’s Helm

Soldier’s Armor

Soldier’s Greaves

Stealth Set

Improves stealth.

Stealth Mask

Stealth Chest Guard

Stealth Tights

Time Set

Gives Link an Ocarina of Time-themed set of armor.

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time

Tingle’s Set

Gives Link a Tingle costume.

Tingle’s Hood

Tingle’s Shirt

Tingle’s Tights

Twilight Set

Gives Link a Twilight Princess-themed costume.

Cap of Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of Twilight

Wild Set

Gives Link a Breath of the Wild-themed costume.

Cap of the Wild

Tunic of the Wild

Trousers of the Wild

Wind Set

Gives Link a Wind Waker-themed outfit.

Cap of the Wind

Tunic of the Wind

Trousers of the Wind

Improves sneaking.

Yiga Mask

Yiga Chest Guard

Yiga Tights

Zonaite Set

Improves battery recharging.

Zonaite Helm

Zonaite Waistguard

Zonaite Shin Guards

Zora Set

Improves swim speed.

Zora Helm

Zora Armor

Zora Greaves

