The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open-world game with an abundance of puzzles to solve, enemies to fell, and secrets to discover. If you want to make the most of your exploration, though, you’ll be swapping your gear around from time to time to take advantage of some armor’s various passive bonuses. We’ve compiled a list of every armor set in the game so that you can make informed decisions about which ones you’d like to cycle through.
All armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here are all of the armor sets we’ve found so far.
Archaic Set
- Archaic Tunic
- Archaic Legwear
Awakening Set
Gives Link a Link’s Awakening costume.
- Mask of Awakening
- Tunic of Awakening
- Trousers of Awakening
Barbarian Set
Improves attack power.
- Barbarian Helm
- Barbarian Armor
- Barbarian Leg Wraps
Charged Set
Grants a lightning attack in thunderstorms.
- Charged Headdress
- Charged Shirt
- Charged Trousers
Climber Set
Improves climbing speed.
- Climber’s Bandana
- Climbing Gear
- Climbing Boots
Dark Set
Gives Link armor that makes him look like Dark Link.
- Dark Hood
- Dark Tunic
- Dark Trousers
Depths Set
Improves Gloom resistance.
- Hood of the Depths
- Tunic of the Depths
- Gaiters of the Depths
Desert Voe Set
Improves heat resistance.
- Desert Voe Headband
- Desert Voe Spaulder
- Desert Voe Trousers
Ember Set
Grants a fire attack in hot weather.
- Ember Headdress
- Ember Shirt
- Ember Trousers
Evil Spirit Set
Improves damage with bone weapons.
- Evil Spirit Mask
- Evil Spirit Armor
- Evil Spirit Greaves
Fierce Diety Set
Gives Link gear based on the Fierce Diety armor in Major’s Mask.
- Fierce Deity Mask
- Fierce Deity Armor
- Fierce Deity Boots
Flamebreaker Set
Improves flame resistance.
- Flamebreaker Helm
- Flamebreaker Armor
- Flamebreaker Boots
Froggy Set
Improves grip on slippery surfaces.
- Froggy Hood
- Froggy Sleeve
- Froggy Trousers
Frostbite Set
Grants a frost attack in cold weather.
- Frostbite Headdress
- Frostbite Shirt
- Frostbite Trousers
Glide Set
Improves glide mobility.
- Glide Mask
- Glide Shirt
- Glide Tights
Hero Set
Gives Link A Link to the Past-themed gear.
- Cap of the Hero
- Tunic of the Hero
- Trousers of the Hero
Hylian Set
Gives Link traditional Hylian armor with no effect.
- Hylian Hood
- Hylian Tunic
- Hylian Trousers
Miner’s Set
Grants glowing effect.
- Miner’s Mask
- Miner’s Top
- Miner’s Trousers
Mystic Set
Grants effect that allows you to lose rupees instead of health when hit.
- Mystic Headpiece
- Mystic Robe
- Mystic Trousers
Phantom Set
Raises Link’s attack.
- Phantom Helm
- Phantom Armor
- Phantom Greaves
Radiant Set
Glows in the dark.
- Radiant Mask
- Radiant Shirt
- Radiant Tights
Royal Guard Set
Gives Link a Royal Guard costume.
- Royal Guard Cap
- Royal Guard Uniform
- Royal Guard Boots
Rubber Set
Improves lightning resistance.
- Rubber Helm
- Rubber Armor
- Rubber Tights
Sky Set
Gives Link a Skyward Sword look.
- Cap of the Sky
- Tunic of the Sky
- Trousers of the Sky
Snowquill Set
Improves cold resistance.
- Snowquill Headdress
- Snowquill Tunic
- Snowquill Trousers
Soldier’s Set
Makes Link look like a Hylian soldier.
- Soldier’s Helm
- Soldier’s Armor
- Soldier’s Greaves
Stealth Set
Improves stealth.
- Stealth Mask
- Stealth Chest Guard
- Stealth Tights
Time Set
Gives Link an Ocarina of Time-themed set of armor.
- Cap of Time
- Tunic of Time
- Trousers of Time
Tingle’s Set
Gives Link a Tingle costume.
- Tingle’s Hood
- Tingle’s Shirt
- Tingle’s Tights
Twilight Set
Gives Link a Twilight Princess-themed costume.
- Cap of Twilight
- Tunic of Twilight
- Trousers of Twilight
Wild Set
Gives Link a Breath of the Wild-themed costume.
- Cap of the Wild
- Tunic of the Wild
- Trousers of the Wild
Wind Set
Gives Link a Wind Waker-themed outfit.
- Cap of the Wind
- Tunic of the Wind
- Trousers of the Wind
Yiga Set
Improves sneaking.
- Yiga Mask
- Yiga Chest Guard
- Yiga Tights
Zonaite Set
Improves battery recharging.
- Zonaite Helm
- Zonaite Waistguard
- Zonaite Shin Guards
Zora Set
Improves swim speed.
- Zora Helm
- Zora Armor
- Zora Greaves
