How to get the Froggy Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Though Link has discovered some really interesting new abilities in his newest outing, climbing is a major part of the experience in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll spend quite a lot of time moving your way up the sides of cliffs to reach new areas, and sometimes you’ll even need to do so in icy tundras. But certain walls in those cold and dangerous areas can’t be climbed without the Froggy gear set. If you need to climb some slippery walls, read below to find the Froggy gear set first.

Getting the Froggy gear set requires you to first head over to Lucky Clover Gazette to the east of Rito Village. Here, you’ll find Traysi inside, so speak to her to begin a long and winding quest called “Potential Princess Sightings.” This quest asks you to visit nearly all of the game’s stables, most of which should come naturally as you explore Hyrule.

Where you start the quest

At each stable you visit, you’ll need to speak with Penn, a Rito who will give you some additional quests that have you aid him in his newspaper reporting. As you complete quests for the dedicated reporter, you’ll unlock parts of the Froggy gear set, so you’ll need to see the questline through if you want to get all three pieces. It’s worth the effort, though, as being able to climb quickly up slippery slopes can make all of the difference in certain sections of the game.

