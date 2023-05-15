Where to find Yiga armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link is no longer bound to his traditional green tunic anymore. Starting in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and continuing on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find dozens of new outfits and armor to try out. There are aesthetic differences, of course, but also bonus stats and effects. The Yiga armor, which is obviously themed after the stealthy Yiga clan, is great for those who want to play a bit more sneakily. If you want to blend in with the deadly assassins, here’s how you can get the Yiga armor in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Yiga armor

Yiga armor, like many other armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, has three pieces to complete the set: the mask, armor, and tights. Here’s a map with all three of their locations:

The mask is actually back up on the Great Plateau from Breath of the Wild. Once you arrive, find the old man’s house near Lake Hylia, which is now fortified with a defensive wall. Get over it and interact with the door to get ambushed. Take out the two Yiga soldiers and head inside to talk to Pitar. He will reward you with the Yiga Mask.

A similar story will play out getting the Yiga armor. This time go to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab in the far northeast of the map. Approaching the door will trigger an identical ambush. Deal with theat, then head inside and talk to Konba to get yourself the armor piece.

Finally, for the tights, you need to find the cave marked on the map above called the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch in Great Hyrule Forest. You’ll know it from the Yiga Clan symbols on either side of the entrance. Head inside and face one more pair of Yiga Clan members. The trick here is to use Ascend to travel up from the central room to find Aliza and be rewarded with the final part of the outfit.

This set has low defense, each one starting with a base defense stat of 1, but all have the Stealth Up effect, which is perfect for silent infiltrations.

