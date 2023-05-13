How to get the wingsuit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Using Link’s paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is always a fun time – we all love to glide peacefully across Hyrule, after all. But what we’re all really wanting is a wingsuit, right? Well, there’s good news for everyone here, as a wingsuit (formally known as the Glide Set) is available in the game and shouldn’t pose a significant challenge for you to obtain. That being said, you’ll still need to put a bit of work in, so let’s take a look at what you need to do.

How to get the wingsuit

The Glide Set is actually divided into three pieces, each requiring you to visit one of three islands high above Hyrule. When you arrive at each island, you’ll have to speak to the Zonai Construct there to begin a challenge where you must jump off the island and glide through some green rings. After doing this once, you’ll have an opportunity to try it again as a time trial, this time earning yourself one of the pieces of the Glide Set as a reward.

To reach each of these islands and begin their individual challenges, you’ll want to use Skyview Towers near their locations to aid you in getting the height needed to glide over to them. In the case of the Glide Mask at Valor Island, though, you may actually need to create a flying item from another island nearby to make it all the way over.

Glide Mask (Valor Island) – Closest Skytower is Mount Lanayru

Glide Shirt (Courage Island) – Closest Skytower is Lindor’s Brow

Glide Tights (Bravery Island) – Closest Skytower is Typhlo Ruins

Regardless of how you get to each island, you’ll eventually complete the Glide Set, granting Link improved mid-air controls that should undoubtedly assist you in navigating Hyrule’s skies.

