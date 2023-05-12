 Skip to main content
All Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards

Jesse Lennox
By

While Amiibo are so cool that you may just want to display them, they still do serve functions in just about every Nintendo Switch game. Scanning them usually unlocks some type of reward in-game, which is true in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are dozens of Amiibo out there already, and even a couple of brand new ones made specifically for Link’s latest adventures, so scanning them all in is close to impossible. Thankfully, not all of them have unique rewards, but there are a handful that you might want to consider scooping up for some special unlocks. Here are all the Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards and how to activate them.

How to activate Amiibo

The amiibo icon on link's ability wheel.

To access any Amiibo reward in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to first enable them by pausing the game and going to the System Menu. From here, simply change the amiibo disabled tab to Use amiibo.

With that done, you will now have a new option in your Ability Wheel. The bottom-left option has the Amiibo icon, which you should select. This will create a circle on the ground indicating where the Amiibo reward you’re about to scan will spawn. At this point, you can start scanning any Amiibo as normal by placing them on top of your right Joy-Con or on the top of your Pro controller.

All Amiibo rewards

Link glides with a Majora's Mask-themed glider in Tears of the Kingdom.

We’ll start with the Amiibo that have unique rewards, which have a chance of spawning alongside normal rewards. All the ones that come with fabric are unique paraglider designs you can equip. If you use any other Amiibo besides the ones listed below, you will simply get a random assortment of items or materials. Here’s a list of Amiibo and the rewards each can reap.

Breath of the Wild Link Rider

Hylian-Hood Fabric

Majora’s Mask Link

Majora’s Mask Fabric

Fierce Deity’s Mask, Armor, and Boots

Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing

Zelda’s Sailcloth Fabric

Tears of the Kingdom Link

Chamption’s Tunic Fabric

Bokoblin

Bokoblin Fabric

Daruk

Goron-Champion Fabric

Vah Rudaria Divine Helm

Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.)

Demon King Fabric

Guardian

Ancient-Sheikah Fabric

Link (Legend of Zelda)

Pixel Fabric

Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of the Hero

Link (Link’s Awakening)

Egg Fabric

Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Awakening

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Lon Lon Ranch Fabric

Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Time

Link (Skyward Sword)

Sword-Spirit Fabric

White Sword of the Sky

Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of the Sky

Link (Super Smash Bros.)

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Twilight

Epona

Link/Link Archer (Tears of the Kingdom/Breath of the Wild)

Tunic of Memories Fabric

Mipha

Zora-Champion Fabric

Vah Ruta Divine Helm

Revali

Rito-Champion Fabric

Vah Medoh Divine Helm

Sheik (Super Smash Bros.)

Sheik Fabric

Shield of the Mind’s Eye

Sheik Mask

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.)

King of Red Lions Fabric

Sea-Breeze Boomerang

Toon Link (Wind Waker)

King of Red Lions Fabric

Sea-Breeze Boomerang

Tunic and Trousers of Winds

Urbosa

Gerudo-Champion Fabric

Vah Noboris Divine Helm

Zelda (Breath of the Wild)

Hyrule-Princess Fabric

Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)

Princess of Twilight Fabric

Dusk Bow

Zelda (Wind Waker)

Bygone-Royal Fabric

Sea-Breeze Shield

