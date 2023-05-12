While Amiibo are so cool that you may just want to display them, they still do serve functions in just about every Nintendo Switch game. Scanning them usually unlocks some type of reward in-game, which is true in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are dozens of Amiibo out there already, and even a couple of brand new ones made specifically for Link’s latest adventures, so scanning them all in is close to impossible. Thankfully, not all of them have unique rewards, but there are a handful that you might want to consider scooping up for some special unlocks. Here are all the Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards and how to activate them.
How to activate Amiibo
To access any Amiibo reward in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to first enable them by pausing the game and going to the System Menu. From here, simply change the amiibo disabled tab to Use amiibo.
With that done, you will now have a new option in your Ability Wheel. The bottom-left option has the Amiibo icon, which you should select. This will create a circle on the ground indicating where the Amiibo reward you’re about to scan will spawn. At this point, you can start scanning any Amiibo as normal by placing them on top of your right Joy-Con or on the top of your Pro controller.
All Amiibo rewards
We’ll start with the Amiibo that have unique rewards, which have a chance of spawning alongside normal rewards. All the ones that come with fabric are unique paraglider designs you can equip. If you use any other Amiibo besides the ones listed below, you will simply get a random assortment of items or materials. Here’s a list of Amiibo and the rewards each can reap.
Breath of the Wild Link Rider
Hylian-Hood Fabric
Majora’s Mask Link
Majora’s Mask Fabric
Fierce Deity’s Mask, Armor, and Boots
Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing
Zelda’s Sailcloth Fabric
Tears of the Kingdom Link
Chamption’s Tunic Fabric
Bokoblin
Bokoblin Fabric
Daruk
Goron-Champion Fabric
Vah Rudaria Divine Helm
Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.)
Demon King Fabric
Guardian
Ancient-Sheikah Fabric
Link (Legend of Zelda)
Pixel Fabric
Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of the Hero
Link (Link’s Awakening)
Egg Fabric
Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Awakening
Link (Ocarina of Time)
Lon Lon Ranch Fabric
Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Time
Link (Skyward Sword)
Sword-Spirit Fabric
White Sword of the Sky
Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of the Sky
Link (Super Smash Bros.)
Mirror of Twilight Fabric
Cap, Tunic, and Trousers of Twilight
Epona
Link/Link Archer (Tears of the Kingdom/Breath of the Wild)
Tunic of Memories Fabric
Mipha
Zora-Champion Fabric
Vah Ruta Divine Helm
Revali
Rito-Champion Fabric
Vah Medoh Divine Helm
Sheik (Super Smash Bros.)
Sheik Fabric
Shield of the Mind’s Eye
Sheik Mask
Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.)
King of Red Lions Fabric
Sea-Breeze Boomerang
Toon Link (Wind Waker)
King of Red Lions Fabric
Sea-Breeze Boomerang
Tunic and Trousers of Winds
Urbosa
Gerudo-Champion Fabric
Vah Noboris Divine Helm
Zelda (Breath of the Wild)
Hyrule-Princess Fabric
Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)
Princess of Twilight Fabric
Dusk Bow
Zelda (Wind Waker)
Bygone-Royal Fabric
Sea-Breeze Shield
