 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get into the Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joseph Yaden
By

The Lost Woods return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though the strategy for getting through them is much different than in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead of using the wind to guide you, you’ll have to utilize a different approach this time around. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to get into the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get through the Lost Woods

Map of Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfortunately, you can’t walk through the Lost Woods from the main entrance — or any entrance on the surface, for that matter. Instead, you must head to the Minishi Woods Chasm, which is located just southeast of the Lost Woods. Here, you’ll need to drop down below into the depths, using your paraglider.

Related Videos

Glide down, and when you reach the bottom, we recommend placing a waypoint on the Korok Forest to the northwest, to make it easier to know where you’re going. At the bottom, be careful as you navigate toward the Korok Forest. You’ll have to cross through some liquid that afflicts you with Gloom, so we recommend coming equipped with Sundelions to prevent the effects.

Related

Keep going toward Korok Forest, and you’ll eventually reach an area directly below it.

Area below Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.

From here, you’ll want to use the Ascend ability on the large, flat surface above to maneuver to the top. You’ll then arrive inside the Korok Forest, where you’ll find a number of NPCs and other activities. After you’ve traveled here once, you won’t need to go through the Depths anymore. Instead, you’ll be able to fast travel here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden is a freelance journalist who covers loves Nintendo, shooters, and horror games. He mostly covers game guides…
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Like Likes are absolutely horrifying
A Like Like appears in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of enemies for Link to strike down. Naturally, a lot of returning favorites from Breath of the Wild return, like Moblins and Lynels. But there are a lot of new monsters too, from Zonai robots to fearsome Gleeoks (which return from Link’s very first adventure).

There’s one new creature that steals the show, though. And by “steals the show,” I mean haunts my nightmares. Meet Tears of the Kingdom’s absolutely horrifying Like Likes.

Read more
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: how long to beat and how many quests
Link holds a Purah Pad in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom out now, players are strapping in for what could be a long adventure. Breath of the Wild is a famously enormous game for completionists and its sequel is only bigger in that regard. Those who want to do everything there is to do in Hyrule might have a long road ahead of them.

But just how long much of your time can you expect Tears of the Kingdom to eat up? While that'll depend entirely on individual playstyles, we have some rough data from our own playthrough that'll give you an idea of how massive the open-world title is.
How long is Tears of the Kingdom?

Read more
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: how to upgrade and increase Zonai battery
Zonai batteries glow on Link's belt in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Health and stamina aren't the only resources you need to upgrade in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This time around, Link also has batteries, which power all electronic Zonai devices. Batteries act like digital stamina, as having more means that Link can operate a vehicle or mechanical device longer. By the end of his adventure, Link can get eight Zonai batteries, each with three segments.

To do so, though, you'll have to do a lot of mining. Batteries can only be upgraded with a specific resource, which itself is obtained through another resource. The ecosystem can be a little confusing to get at first, but we're here to demystify it. Here's everything you need to know to upgrade your Zonai battery fast.
How to get Crystallized Charges
To start upgrading batteries, you'll first need to collect Crystallized Charges. That's a currency exclusively found in the underground area, though it can be obtained in a few ways. The main way you're going to get Charges is by collecting Zonaite and trading it with Forge Construct vendors. Zonaite can be collected by smashing rocks in the underground and by defeating certain enemies. There's no shortage of it scattered around, so make sure to smash every rock you see and stock up.

Read more