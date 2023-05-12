How to get into the Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Lost Woods return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though the strategy for getting through them is much different than in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead of using the wind to guide you, you’ll have to utilize a different approach this time around. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to get into the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get through the Lost Woods

Unfortunately, you can’t walk through the Lost Woods from the main entrance — or any entrance on the surface, for that matter. Instead, you must head to the Minishi Woods Chasm, which is located just southeast of the Lost Woods. Here, you’ll need to drop down below into the depths, using your paraglider.

Related Videos

Glide down, and when you reach the bottom, we recommend placing a waypoint on the Korok Forest to the northwest, to make it easier to know where you’re going. At the bottom, be careful as you navigate toward the Korok Forest. You’ll have to cross through some liquid that afflicts you with Gloom, so we recommend coming equipped with Sundelions to prevent the effects.

Keep going toward Korok Forest, and you’ll eventually reach an area directly below it.

From here, you’ll want to use the Ascend ability on the large, flat surface above to maneuver to the top. You’ll then arrive inside the Korok Forest, where you’ll find a number of NPCs and other activities. After you’ve traveled here once, you won’t need to go through the Depths anymore. Instead, you’ll be able to fast travel here.

Editors' Recommendations