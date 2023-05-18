 Skip to main content
All weapon Passive Abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

Thanks to the weapon durability system returning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from Breath of the Wild, you will be swapping out weapons all the time. At first, you will only be concerned with having something to defend yourself with, but eventually, you will acquire a nice stash of tools to dispatch your many foes. At this point, you will start comparing damage numbers, but that’s not the only factor you should consider when deciding which weapon to wield. Passive Abilities are granted to some weapons that give them a special trait that can make them more useful than they seem at first. To better understand your arsenal, here are all the Passive Abilities in Tears of the Kingdom and what they do.

All Passive Abilities

Zelda with the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

Passive Abilities are buffs that a specific weapon can come with to give it an edge of some form. You can see the name of a Passive Ability under a weapon when you’re quick-switching, or examining a weapon in your inventory. There are 15 possible Passive Abilities in Tears of the Kingdom that are well worth learning about. Also know that if you fuse a weapon with a Passive Ability, it will transfer over to your new fused weapon, so don’t worry about losing any buffs by fusion.

Breaking Point

– Damage increases when the weapon is close to breaking.

Charged Attack Stamina Up

– Consumes less stamina for charged attacks.

Demolisher

– Weapon is usable for breaking cracked walls and rocks.

Desperate Strength

– Damage increases when you only have one heart.

Extra Durable

– Weapon does not break easily.

Fuse Recycling

– Materials fused with the weapon can be reused again and again.

Gloom Toll

– Weapon Contains Gloom.

Improved Flurry Rush

– Increases the power of Flurry Rush.

Quick Charge

– Enables quicker charged attacks.

Revitalized Sword of Legend

– Exclusive to the Master Sword allows the Master Sword to regain durability over time.

Strong Fusion

– Enhances the fused Material’s power but does not add as much durability.

Water Warrior

– Increases attack power when the weapon gets wet.

Wind Busrt

– Weapon produces a strong wind.

Wind Razor

– Creates vacuums when performing an attack

Zonaite-Powered

– Increases attack power if the weapon is fused with a Zonite device.

