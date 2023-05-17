 Skip to main content
How to get Midna’s Helmet in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

It would be safe to say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a love letter to the entire franchise. While it is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it still contains tons of callbacks and references to other entries in the series. Much like Majora's Mask, there is another headpiece from a previous game you can get and wear. The trick is figuring out where it is, of course. If you want to dress up as the Twilight Princecss herself, here's how to get Midna's Helmet in Tears of the Kingdom.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach Eventide Island

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

How to get Midna's Helmet

Midna's Helmet will be tough to get, so make sure you've adequately buffed your stats and found some good weapons and armor before attempting to retrieve it.

Step 1: Go into the Depths via the Eventide Island Chasm at coordinates 4513, -3471, 0002.

Link diving into the Eventide Island Chasm.

Step 2: Light up and follow the path ahead to the Lone Island Coliseum at coordinates 4562, -3620, -0471.

Step 3: Once inside, you will need to defeat five waves of enemies. Here's what you will be going up against: - Wave 1: 2 Red Bokoblins - Wave 2: 3 Blue Bokoblins - Wave 3: 2 Black Bokoblins - Wave 4: 1 Silver Bokoblin - Wave 5: 1 Bokoblin, 1 Blue Bokoblin, 1 Black Bokoblin, and 1 Silver Bokoblin

Step 4: Make it through all five rounds and a chest will appear with Midna's Helmet!

Link picking up Midna's Helmet.

Midna's Helmet has a defense stat of 7, but comes with extra Gloom Resistance. Plus, it just looks cool.

