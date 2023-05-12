How to get Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One major change that was introduced in Breath of the Wild that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings back is the massive number of armor and clothing options for Link to wear. You will find and collect plenty of pants, shirts, but also the occasional mask. Many of these are callbacks to past Zelda titles, including the infamous Majora's Mask. While not quite as powerful as it was in its original game, this creepy mask is still very useful. Here's where you can get your hands on Majora's Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

Related Videos

Difficulty Hard Duration 20 minutes What You Need Reach the Floating Coliseum in the Depths

How to find Majora's Mask

Be prepared for a tough challenge getting your hands on Majora's Mask. Finding the right spot is the easy part, but surviving is the real obstacle.

Step 1: Find the Floating Coliseum in the Depths north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

Step 2: As soon as you enter the Coliseum, you will be challenged to defeat five Lynels one after another.

Step 3: Thankfully you face them one at a time, but each uses different weapons and are just as tough as you'd expect.

Step 4: The last Lyonel, however, is a greater challenge. This one wears armor that you need to break with a two-handed weapon.

Step 5: Manage to best all five foes and you will be able to open the chest to claim your prize!

Majora's Mask, aside from making Link look creepy, has a similar effect as the Bokoblin or Moblin masks and makes it harder for enemies to detect you. This is great if you want to sneak past a group of enemies.

Editors' Recommendations