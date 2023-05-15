 Skip to main content
How to find Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

The ability to climb anything and everything was introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so it would just feel wrong to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without it. The only limit to what you can scale in this game is Link's stamina, but there are other ways to boost your climbing prowess. While foods can offer a temporary buff to stamina, there's one outfit in particular that can give you a more reliable boost to your climbing speed. The Climbing Gear set is probably the best to wear if you've got a lot of climbing to do in Tears of the Kingdom, so here's where you can snag it.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Complete the tutorial and leave the Great Sky Island

A map showing the location of a cave in hyrule.

How to get the Climbing Gear

The Climbing Gear set is divided into three pieces: the chest, legs, and headpiece.

Step 1: To find the chest, find a hole in the ground called the North Hyrule Plain Cave at the coordinates -1188, 0646, 0072.

Step 2: Travel inside until you find a tiered waterfall guarded by a Horriblin.

Step 3: Enter the secret room behind the upper waterfall to find the chest with the armor.

A map showing the location of a cave in hyrule.

Step 4: The legs will be found at the Upland Zorana Byroad at 2858, 0354, 0227.

Step 5: Inside the cave, take a right at the first fork.

Step 6: Chop or burn your way through a vine wall blocking your path.

Step 7: Platform across the water to a door that you can use Ultrahand to open and drain the water.

Step 8: Access the doorway under the staircase to grab the Climbing Boots from the chest.

A map showing the location of a cave in hyrule.

Step 9: Finally, the headpiece is in the Ploymus Mountain Cave at 3663, 0539, 0272.

Step 10: You won't get lost in this cave, but it is a bit difficult to actually move through, so take your time.

Step 11: Once you make it to the end and up to a higher level, go through the open area to your right and into the room with the final chest containing the Climber's Bandanna.

