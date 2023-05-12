As was the case in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Hyrule map in Tears of the Kingdom will only be revealed by activating towers. There are 15 Skyview Towers located across Hyrule, most of which can be opened simply by walking inside and interacting with a panel. However, a select few force Link to solve a specific puzzle or complete a short quest first.

The most confusing of those comes from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Link will have to complete a mission to gain access to the tower, but the quest-giver deliberately misleads players. It’s a funny moment, but one that may leave players frustrated. If you don’t feel like knocking your head against the wall, here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

First, you’ll need to make your way to the tower. It’s sitting on a hill southeast of Hyrule Castle, just west of Kakariko Village. When you find it, you’ll talk to a Rito standing outside who reveals that the door is jammed shut. He’ll claim that he’s too famished to open it and ask you to bring him some mushrooms in a cave at the bottom of the hill.

That’s not actually the problem, though.

Drop off the hill you’re on and search the bottom for a rock-blocked passageway. There are two entrances to the cave around the hill (one overlooks a wandering Battle Talus below) and both lead to the same place. You’ll want to fully blow up all the rocks rather than poking a hole through. When you do that, you’ll reveal that the cave forks into multiple paths.

If you’re coming from the cave overlooking the Talus, take a right where the caves fork. Then take another right at the next fork. If you’re coming from the other side, you’ll take two lefts instead. You’ll wander into a small room with a big boulder blocking a passage (move the boulder aside and walk into the next room to find a Babbul Frog before heading back to the room before it).

Ascend through the ceiling and you’ll end up inside the tower. There, you’ll discover that the door is jammed because there are two long sticks on either side of the door preventing it from moving. Pick them up or move them with Ultrahand, open the door, and talk to the Rito who will repair the tower. No mushrooms needed!

