Where to find Sage’s Wills in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

New in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Sages, which serve as companions who help you throughout the game. These Sages offer different abilities that all have their own unique benefits. These Sage abilities can actually be upgraded by using Sage’s Wills, and in this guide, we’ll show you how these items work and how to find them in Tears of the Kingdom.

What are Sage’s Wills?

Sage’s Wills are upgrade materials used to strengthen your bond with Sages in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you find them, you can utilize four Sage’s Wills to upgrade the power and effectiveness of one of the game’s five Sages.

The five Sages are as follows:

Yunobo, Sage of Fire

Riju, Sage of Lightning

Tulin, Sage of Wind

Sidon, Sage of Water

The Fifth Sage (spoilers)

Note that the fifth Sage is a spoiler and is part of a somewhat tricky quest found later on in the game. We won’t spoil it here, though, but suffice it to say, we recommend unlocking this Sage.

Once you find four Sage’s Wills, you’ll need to take them to one of the game’s Goddess Statues and use them to upgrade one of the Sages. Pray at the Goddess Statue, and you’ll get to pick which Sage you’d like to upgrade. Keep in mind, each Sage requires four Sage’s Wills to be upgraded. You can upgrade any Sage at any time, so we recommend picking whichever one you like using the most. We’re partial to Yunobo, since its ability is powerful, allowing you to hurl a firey ball at your foes with high damage.

How to find Sage’s Wills

But where exactly do you find the Sage’s Wills? So far, around 20 have been discovered, and you can find them in the Sky, all around the islands above. Much like the Korok Seeds, each Sage’s Will has a puzzle tied to it, and you’ll need to solve it to acquire the item. They’re scattered all around the Archipelagos, so be sure to look around and be thorough while exploring.

One thing to note is that — assuming there are only 20 Sage’s Wills — you’ll only be able to upgrade each of the Sage’s abilities once. Though, the attack power boost you gain from one upgrade is noticeable, so it’s absolutely worth finding as many Sage’s Wills as you can, so as to make some of the late-game battles easier.

