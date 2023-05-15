 Skip to main content
How to solve the Jonsau Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

First introduced as smaller challenges in Breath of the Wild, Shrines not only return for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but now there are 152 of them to find and solve. Each shrine presents players with some sort of challenge, either combat-, puzzle-, or skill-based, that lets them claim a sweet Light of Blessing. Puzzle shrines, in particular, can be quite tricky, but there are also multiple ways to solve them if you’re creative enough. The Jonsau Shrine will require brains and brawn to overcome, so let’s explore how to conquer it in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to find the Jonsau Shrine

A map of Hyrule showing Mercay Island.

The Jonsau Shrine is hidden in the Lanaryu Wetlands region to the east of Lookout Landing. The exact coordinates are 1743, 0018, 0025.

How to complete the Jonsau Shrine

A ball launching up into the air to hit a lift.

Once inside, your first challenge in this Shrine is to activate buttons on the ceiling using spheres. You won’t be able to simply use Ultrahand to raise the spheres up, so you need to use some water physics instead. Place the ball directly under the button, drag it underwater with Ultrahand, then release it to let the ball launch itself up out of the water and hit the button. This will open the first door across the room, but make sure you bring the ball with you to the next section.

Related

In the next room, take out the enemies first to give yourself some space. To your left and underwater, you’ll spot a chest you need to fish out using Ultrahand that holds a Strong Construct Bow. Find the next button, again on the ceiling, and do the same trick as in the last room to hit it. If you didn’t bring the ball, or lost it, you can do the same tactic with the big wooden plank. Either way, carry the plank with you into the next room.

In the next room, you will need to launch a new ball up through a hole to hit a plank jamming a lift. Once the lift falls, put the plank back on top and stand on it. Move the ball under you and release it to send the lift — and you — high up into the air.

Now all that’s left is to glide over to the exit and claim your prize! You’ll get a light of blessing for your troubles, which can be used to upgrade your health and stamina.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
