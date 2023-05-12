The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out, and you probably want to pick it up based on its rave reviews. However, it’s the most expensive first-party Nintendo Switch game ever at $70. But did you know that if you’re willing to spend a little more, you can technically snag Tears of the Kingdom, plus another game, at a discount? To do this, you’ll need to buy some Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

How to get Tears of the Kingdom with Game Vouchers

To get Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member. The most basic version of the service costs $20 a year, but you are most likely already subscribed to it if you play games online or use your Switch to play classic NES, SNES, or Game Boy games. Once you affirm that you’re subscribed, head on over to the Nintendo Switch Online tab in the eShop, and scroll down until you find the store page for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

Related Videos

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cost $100, which is about $30 more than you’d typically pay for Tears of the Kingdom. That said, spending that money gives you vouchers to use on two of the games from this list.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pikmin 4

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Fire Emblem Engage

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Live A Live

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Bayonetta 3

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Mario Party Superstars

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Metroid Dread

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokemon Snap

Bravely Default II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee

The World Ends with You: Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyseey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokken Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Most of the games on this list cost $60, so if you use the first voucher on one of those other games, you’re technically getting Tears of the Kingdom for just $40. Of course, Game Vouchers only work with the digital version of Tears of the Kingdom, so those looking to pick the game up physically will just have to buy the game at full price.

For those who don’t mind getting Tears of the Kingdom digitally, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are an easy way to technically snag the game at a discount while also getting another title like Fire Emblem Engage or Pikmin 4.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations