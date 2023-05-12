The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out, and you probably want to pick it up based on its rave reviews. However, it’s the most expensive first-party Nintendo Switch game ever at $70. But did you know that if you’re willing to spend a little more, you can technically snag Tears of the Kingdom, plus another game, at a discount? To do this, you’ll need to buy some Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.
How to get Tears of the Kingdom with Game Vouchers
To get Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member. The most basic version of the service costs $20 a year, but you are most likely already subscribed to it if you play games online or use your Switch to play classic NES, SNES, or Game Boy games. Once you affirm that you’re subscribed, head on over to the Nintendo Switch Online tab in the eShop, and scroll down until you find the store page for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cost $100, which is about $30 more than you’d typically pay for Tears of the Kingdom. That said, spending that money gives you vouchers to use on two of the games from this list.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 4
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live A Live
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Bayonetta 3
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Mario Party Superstars
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Metroid Dread
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokemon Snap
- Bravely Default II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokémon Sword
- Pokémon Shield
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Daemon X Machina
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyseey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- ARMS
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2-Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Most of the games on this list cost $60, so if you use the first voucher on one of those other games, you’re technically getting Tears of the Kingdom for just $40. Of course, Game Vouchers only work with the digital version of Tears of the Kingdom, so those looking to pick the game up physically will just have to buy the game at full price.
For those who don’t mind getting Tears of the Kingdom digitally, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are an easy way to technically snag the game at a discount while also getting another title like Fire Emblem Engage or Pikmin 4.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.
