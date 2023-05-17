 Skip to main content
How to exploit the duplication glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Billy Givens
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a vast open world to explore that's filled to the brim with materials to find – many of which you can sell to earn rupees for spending on new gear or other helpful items. However, if you'd like to skip some of the grind of finding materials and selling them for profits, there's an item duplication glitch in the game that will allow you to earn an endless amount of rupees.

It's worth noting, though, that doing so takes away some of the incentive to explore Hyrule thoroughly and can break the in-game economy by trivializing currency altogether. If you're OK with that, here's how to duplicate items.

What You Need

  • Two identical bows

  • An item you'd like to duplicate that can fuse to an arrow

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

Link wearing the Glide Set. in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to duplicate items

Duplicating items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a multistep process that requires a bit of thought and careful timing, and you'll need to have two bows in your inventory to make it work. When you're ready to try it out, here's a step-by-step explanation.

Step 1: Equip and aim one of your bows.

Step 2: Fuse the material you want to duplicate to the arrow by pressing Upon the D-pad and selecting it from your inventory.

Step 3: Aim your bow directly up into the sky. Do not fire the arrow. Pause the game by pressing +. .

Step 4: Find the bow you have equipped and drop it, then equip the identical bow,

Step 5: This is the tricky part that you might have to try a few times. You're going to quickly unpause and repause the game before the bow you dropped hits the ground by tapping + twice. Aiming up at the sky before jumping into your inventory gives you a little more extra time for this maneuver.

Step 6: Back in your inventory, select and drop the second bow you equipped.

If you pull off the timing just right, both bows you dropped should have the material you fused on it.

Don't worry if you messed up the timing on this glitch, as it won't waste the material you're trying to duplicate. You can simply pick both of the bows back up and keep trying. The glitch works with any material that can be fused to an arrow, so if you're willing to take the time to do so, you can get as many of anything you want.

