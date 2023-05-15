Where to find the Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link has more ways than ever to travel the massive world of Hyrule. Not only can you run, and glide, but you can even build your own moving contraptions. As cool as those can be, they are still limited by how much battery power you have to fuel them. Horses will always be your most reliable and safe way to travel on the ground. Just like in the previous game, horses come in all types and with various stats you can upgrade, but one stands out among all the others. We’re not talking about Epona, but the Golden Horse. You might think a horse like this would be easy to find, but it is anything but. Here’s how you can tame the Golden Horse in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Golden Horse

The Golden Horse is tied to a side quest titled “Potential Princess Sightings” given to you by Penn at the Lucky Clover Gazette. After the quest has been started, travel to the Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra to find Penn again speaking to a worker named Harlow. Here you will learn about Zelda’s horse, the titular Golden Horse, that has escaped the stables and you are tasked with tracking it down.

To start, begin moving north from the stables past some ruins and enemies. You will eventually come to a large open area with a herd of horses, including the Golden Horse. Your best bet for taming it is to sneak up on it like you would any other, and prepare for a difficult time soothing it. This horse really doesn’t want to be tamed, so make sure you have a lot of stamina if you want to hold on long enough to calm it down. If you fail to tame it, don’t worry because it never goes far off from this area.

Once you’ve got the Golden Horse under control, ride it back to the stables to complete the quest. Not only will you get to keep the horse, which comes with great stats, but you also get 50 Rupees and the Royal Bride and Saddle.

Editors' Recommendations