 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the Fierce Deity set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

One of the most fun parts of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is tracking down and wearing the different outfits that are modeled after Link's prior incarnations. There are plenty of new and cool outfits introduced, of course, but sometimes you just want to feel a bit of nostalgia.

For fans of Majora's Mask, you will no doubt want to get the titular mask, but the Fierce Deity set is perhaps even more coveted. This was the most difficult mask to get in the original game, requiring you to trade in every other mask before the final boss fight, and it transformed Link into a fearsome warrior. While it isn't quite as hard to get as before, you will still need some help finding the entire set. Here's where to find every part of the Fierce Deity set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Begin the Misko's Treasure sidequest

How to get the Fierce Deity set

This armor set is tied to a sidequest involving some treasure hunters named Domidak and Prissen. You may have already encountered them in a different sidequest. They can be found by the cliff near Cephla Lake Cave.

Step 1: You'll speak to the pair and learn about all the chests, but you'll find that they can't locate the one with any real treasure.

A map of hyrule showing where to get the fierce diety armor.

Step 2: Feed their nearby dog to have him lead you to the correct chest to open.

Related

Step 3: This will get you the first part of the outfit, the Ember Trousers.

Step 4: This will trigger the "Misko's Treasure: The Fierce Deity" quest.

Step 5: To find the armor piece, go to the Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave.

A map of hyrule showing where to get the fierce diety armor.

Step 6: The room you're looking for is on the southwest side of the central building, which you need to crouch under a hole to reach.

Step 7: Drop into the cave to pick up the armor.

Step 8: For the mask, you'll be going to Skull Lake north of Death Mountain, but warp instead to the Sitsum Shrine.

A map of hyrule showing where to get the fierce diety armor.

Step 9: Leap from this vantage point and glide over the cave so you can fall in.

Step 10: Beware the Stalkoblins and Stalnox inside, and claim your Fierce Deity Mask.

Step 11: Last up are the boots, which are in the Ancient Tree Stump.

A map of hyrule showing where to get the fierce diety armor.

Step 12: Follow the root that grows over the water to a wall of vines you can cut through.

Step 13: Follow the path, climb up some walls, and go through one more wall you need to cut through to reach your last chest.

If you return to Domidak and Prissen and go into the cave with all the fake chests again while wearing the full set, a new door will open with one final prize: the Fierce Deity Sword. Equip it to fully complete your set.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs
Zelda holding the decayed Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule's great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.

It's dangerous to go alone! Take these guides.

Read more
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s box art contains a cute Easter egg for collectors
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you own physical copies of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, here's a cute Easter egg for you. Put both boxes side by side with Tears of the Kingdom on the right. If you don't own the games, here's what that looks like.

Do you notice any link between those two covers (and no, I'm not talking about Link himself). Look closely at where those two covers meet and you'll notice that Tears of the Kingdom's box continues the art of Breath of the Wild's.

Read more
How to defeat Gleooks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link battling Gleeok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of mystery and wild things to discover, from the depths to the skies and all across Hyrule. One jaw-dropping enemy type is the Gleeok, which is basically a three-headed dragon. These creatures, as you'd expect, are difficult to defeat, posing a challenge to even experienced players. In this guide, we'll show you where to find the Gleeoks and how to defeat them in Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to find Gleeoks
In total, there are 11 known Gleeoks around Hyrule, in the Depths, and in the Sky Islands.
Depths: 1

Hyrule: 8

Read more