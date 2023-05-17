How to get the glowing Miner’s armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve ventured down into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s spooky Depths, you’ve no doubt noticed it’s pitch black, making it pretty tough to navigate without a massive amount of brightbloom seeds to throw around. However, all hope is not lost. To assist you with this problem, you can get the Miner’s armor, which grants Link a glowing effect that lights the area around him in the game. Getting every piece will take a good bit of exploration on your part, however, so be prepared to put in some work. Here’s where to find all of the pieces of the set.

Where to find the Miner’s armor

There are three pieces in the Miner’s set: Miner’s Mask, Miner’s Top, and Miner’s Trousers. Finding them all will require you to visit three unique places in the Depths, but luckily, they’re all relatively close to a central location – the Great Abandoned Central Mine, to be exact. As such, that lower-middle point of the map makes a good starting spot for branching out to each of the chests containing the Miner’s set pieces. Look for a red X on the photos below for the locations of each piece of gear.

Miner’s Mask

The Miner’s Mask is located to the west of the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine at coordinates (-3232, -2475, -0475).

Miner’s Top

The Miner’s Top is located to the north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Daphnes Canyon Mine at coordinates (-1077, -0556, -0514).

Miner’s Trousers

The Miner’s Trousers are located southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Hylian Canyon Mine at coordinates (-1286, -2251, -0707).

