Part of the appeal of any open world is finding fun and unique ways to navigate it — and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely overflowing with creative transportation methods. However, sometimes you just want to keep things simple with a tried-and-true horse. You could always find and stable any number of normal horses across Hyrule, but if you’re fancying something that feels a bit more dark and creepy, you’ll want to round up a skeletal horse. Here’s how to find a skeletal horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to get a skeletal horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to ride these rare mounts around Hyrule, perhaps the easiest spot to round up skeletal horses is at Sanidin Park Ruin, across the river to the west of Mount Daphnes. If you visit this location late at night, you should spot plenty of skeletal horses wandering around the ruins. You can mount them like any other horse — just slowly walk over to their side while they’re standing still and quickly tap the A button.

Meanwhile, herds of skeletal horses can also be found deep underground in the pitch-dark Depths. You’ll certainly stumble upon plenty of chasms leading to the Depths during your journey through Hyrule, so getting down there shouldn’t pose too much of a problem.

However, finding skeletal horses can take a bit of exploration — something that is rather challenging unless you’ve brought along plenty of brightbloom seeds to light your way. With enough time spent scouring the Depths, though, you’re certain to find some.

Unfortunately, as with the skeletal horses from Breath of the Wild, you can’t actually stable these undead equines. That means you’re free to use them as a trusty stead for a period of time, but you’ll never be able to save them for use later. If you’re in the Depths, you can continue to use them for as long as you’d like, presumably, but those found above ground will disappear at 5 a.m. in-game time.

