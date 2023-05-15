 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to get a skeletal horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Billy Givens
By

Part of the appeal of any open world is finding fun and unique ways to navigate it — and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is absolutely overflowing with creative transportation methods. However, sometimes you just want to keep things simple with a tried-and-true horse. You could always find and stable any number of normal horses across Hyrule, but if you’re fancying something that feels a bit more dark and creepy, you’ll want to round up a skeletal horse. Here’s how to find a skeletal horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to get a skeletal horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to ride these rare mounts around Hyrule, perhaps the easiest spot to round up skeletal horses is at Sanidin Park Ruin, across the river to the west of Mount Daphnes. If you visit this location late at night, you should spot plenty of skeletal horses wandering around the ruins. You can mount them like any other horse — just slowly walk over to their side while they’re standing still and quickly tap the A button.

Skeletal horse location

Meanwhile, herds of skeletal horses can also be found deep underground in the pitch-dark Depths. You’ll certainly stumble upon plenty of chasms leading to the Depths during your journey through Hyrule, so getting down there shouldn’t pose too much of a problem.

Related

However, finding skeletal horses can take a bit of exploration — something that is rather challenging unless you’ve brought along plenty of brightbloom seeds to light your way. With enough time spent scouring the Depths, though, you’re certain to find some.

Related Videos

Unfortunately, as with the skeletal horses from Breath of the Wild, you can’t actually stable these undead equines. That means you’re free to use them as a trusty stead for a period of time, but you’ll never be able to save them for use later. If you’re in the Depths, you can continue to use them for as long as you’d like, presumably, but those found above ground will disappear at 5 a.m. in-game time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to get Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link picking up Majora's Mask.

One major change that was introduced in Breath of the Wild that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings back is the massive number of armor and clothing options for Link to wear. You will find and collect plenty of pants, shirts, but also the occasional mask. Many of these are callbacks to past Zelda titles, including the infamous Majora's Mask. While not quite as powerful as it was in its original game, this creepy mask is still very useful. Here's where you can get your hands on Majora's Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more
How to get into the Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
zelda tears of the kingdom lost woods

The Lost Woods return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though the strategy for getting through them is much different than in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead of using the wind to guide you, you'll have to utilize a different approach this time around. In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to get into the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.
How to get through the Lost Woods

Unfortunately, you can't walk through the Lost Woods from the main entrance -- or any entrance on the surface, for that matter. Instead, you must head to the Minishi Woods Chasm, which is located just southeast of the Lost Woods. Here, you'll need to drop down below into the depths, using your paraglider.

Read more
How to upgrade weapon and shield slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of weapons, shields, and bows to discover, but Link can only hold so many at any given time. To make the most out of your items, you'll want to increase your inventory space, allowing you to carry more weapons, shields, and bows. But doing so is a little complex, with multiple steps involved. In this guide, we'll show you everything you need to know to upgrade your inventory slots in Tears of the Kingdom.
Find Korok Seeds

To upgrade your inventory slots, you'll need to trade Korok Seeds with an NPC named Hestu (more on that below). Korok Seeds are scattered around the map and serve as collectibles, just like in Breath of the Wild. In the previous game, there were 900 of them, so there will likely be that many in Tears of the Kingdom.
Trade with Hestu

Read more