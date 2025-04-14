How to get Sabrina Carpenter skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Festival has become a cultural phenomenon, transforming the battle royale into a dynamic stage where music and gaming can merge. Since its release in 2023, the rhythm-based mode, reminiscent of Rock Band, has captivated millions with its star-studded roster of virtual idols. These performers don’t just perform; they change the game, causing viral moments shared by players on social media platforms, where they exchange footage, memes, and reactions.

The excitement for each season’s icon revelation is palpable as gamers speculate on who will join the likes of The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish. These collaborations tap into pop culture’s pulse, bringing together music fans and Fortnite’s vast player population.

This season, the spotlight is on Sabrina Carpenter, who headlines Festival Season 8. Carpenter, known for her chart-topping tunes and commanding stage presence, has sparked a frenzy among fans. Her collab aims to enhance the mode’s immersive experience by combining her unique pop energy with Fortnite’s dynamic world. Here are all collab items and skins you can get during the Sabrina Carpenter collab in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter skins and cosmetic items

Sabrina Carpenter is available both in Fortnite Festival Season 8 Music Pass and in the Item Shop with more such cosmetic items. You can purchase the Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks and instantly unlock the Babydoll Sabrina Skin. As you progress, you’ll unlock more Sabrina Carpenter cosmetic items.

Fortnite Festival Music Pass Sabrina Carpenter cosmetics

Babydoll Sabrina Outfit (Skin): Not sold separately; exclusive to Music Pass progression (58 levels to fully unlock). Includes LEGO style and bodysuit variant.

SC Electric Guitar (Blush style) (Instrument): Not sold separately; pass reward.

SC Guitar (Baby Blue style) (Instrument): Not sold separately; pass reward.

Sabrina Microphone (Cosmetic): Not sold separately; pass reward.

Sabrina Banner Icon (Cosmetic): Not sold separately; pass reward.

Juno Jam Track (Music): 500 V-Bucks if purchased separately in Item Shop.

Nonsense Jam Track (Music): 500 V-Bucks if purchased separately in Item Shop.

Free Track Rewards (No cost, earned via XP): S.C. Emoticon

You can also head to the Fortnite Item Shop and purchase the Sabrina Carpenter bundle and other cosmetics.

Fortnite Sabrina Carpenter Item Shop cosmetics

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks. Reactive halter top and skirt with pink/blue styles.

A Sweet Little Bundle (2,800 V-Bucks, includes below): Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter Outfit (1,500 V-Bucks if separate).

Sabrina Heart Purse (Back Bling): 600 V-Bucks if separate (pink/blue styles).

Sabrina Microphone (Cosmetic): 800 V-Bucks if separate.

Sabrina Contrail (Cosmetic): 400 V-Bucks if separate.

Please Please Please Jam Track (Music): 500 V-Bucks if separate.

Taste Jam Track (Music): 500 V-Bucks if separate.



Additional Jam Tracks (Sold Separately):

Additional Jam Tracks (Sold Separately): Espresso Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks.

Feather Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks.

Please Please Please Emote (Dance): 500 V-Bucks. Group choreography enabled.

Taste Emote (Dance): 500 V-Bucks. Group choreography enabled.

Furthermore, Music Pass items are exclusive to progression (ends June 17, 2025); only Jam Tracks may appear in the Item Shop later. Bundle items are discounted compared to individual purchases. All cosmetics are available until June 1, 2025, unless extended. Costs reflect standard Fortnite pricing; actual dollar amounts vary by region.