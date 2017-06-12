X Box One X is available for pre-order on Amazon, GameStop, and more

Why it matters to you The Xbox One X console releases on November 7 for $500. Here's how to make sure you have it in your hands on the first day.

Microsoft fully unveiled the Xbox One X at its E3 press conference on June 11, and what it showed was the most impressive piece of gaming hardware we’ve ever seen from the company. Capable of playing games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, it could easily become the go-to platform for third-party developers moving forward. It’s also the smallest Xbox console ever made, which should give you plenty of extra space for a 4K, HDR-capable television. The console arrives on November 7 for $500. But how can you get your hands on one? Here’s how to pre-order the Xbox One X.

Amazon

Amazon doesn’t currently have Xbox One X pre-orders in stock, but the website has set up a product page of the console that allows you to add it to a wish list. Previously, the page also had an email notification button so Amazon users could be notified the second the console became available, but this isn’t currently on the page. We suggest checking back here often for any updates to the listing.

GameStop

Retailer GameStop doesn’t actually have a final listing for the Xbox One X console yet, but it does have a sign-up page for updates on the console, still referred to on the website as “Project Scorpio.” Just enter your name, email address, and phone number here to receive a message as soon as pre-order details are available. If GameStop’s plan is anything like what it did with the Nintendo Switch launch, expect to see several higher-priced bundles as well, featuring additional games that make use of the Xbox One X’s increased horsepower.

Walmart

Walmart’s website currently has a final listing for the Xbox One X, complete with its $500 price tag and an in-stock alert button so you can be notified as soon as the console is available for pre-order. Walmart has been pretty good about quickly resupplying its console stocks, as well, so don’t fret if you don’t manage to pre-order the console in its first “wave.”

Target

Like with Walmart, Target has a final listing for the Xbox One X available on its website. Though there isn’t an email notification system in place for the item, you can add it to a gift registry in order to let any loved ones know that you’re interested in getting it.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Xbox One X page is almost identical to Walmart’s with a notification alert system so you can receive a message as soon as the console is available, as well as a gift registry. Best Buy was the first major retailer to have pre-orders available for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, so be sure to keep an eye out for surprise announcements — you can easily cancel your order if you decide to buy it somewhere else later on.