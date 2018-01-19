Digital Trends
Want your free stuff? Here’s how to redeem a code on your PS4

Sony uses 12-digit codes to distribute prepaid access to everything from games to DLC, movies to memberships, and even PlayStation Network store credit. If you’ve just opened up a new PlayStation 4, there is a pretty good chance you will have a few codes to redeem — digital games bundled with the console, a PlayStation Plus trial membership, or maybe a PSN gift card with funds to load onto your account. Luckily, redeeming codes on PSN is painless, and there are a few ways to do it. Here’s how to redeem a code on your PS4.

Redeem your codes on your PS4

Step 1: Open the PlayStation Store.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page and choose “Redeem Codes.”

Step 3: Press “X” to open an on-screen keyboard.

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit code. Just the numbers and letters, don’t add the hyphens.

Step 5: Press R2 or click “Done” when finished.

Step 6: Press “Continue.”

Step 7: Click confirm to finish redeeming the content showed on the left side of the screen.

Step 8: On the next screen, you can download your new content (if applicable).

Redeem your codes on the web

Step 1: Go to PlayStation.

Step 2: Click “Sign In” in the upper right-hand corner. Enter your email/password associated with your PlayStation account.

Step 3: Hover your cursor over “PS Store,’ and click on “Browse the Store.”

Step 4: Move your mouse over your PSN ID — located in the upper right hand corner of the screen — and choose “Redeem Codes.”

Step 5: Enter the 12-digit code. If your PlayStation 4 is powered on, you can initiate the download straight from your PC. If not, you can access the new content the next time you turn on your console.

Redeem your codes with the PlayStation app

The PlayStation smartphone app on iOS and Android also lets you redeem codes for your PlayStation 4. The app is free on both Google Play and the App Store. Once downloaded and launched, touch the PlayStation logo at the bottom-center of the screen. Three rows of icon options will appear. “Redeem Codes” will be located four from the left on the top row.

There is one major perk of redeeming codes on the app: You don’t actually have to type the code in. Using your smartphone’s camera, simply position the code inside the window in the center of your camera frame, and the app will detect and enter the code.If you don’t want to use your camera, though, you can still type in your code in at this time.

Either way, press “enter” once you’ve input the code. It’s that easy.

