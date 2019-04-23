Digital Trends
Gaming

How to use PS4 Remote Play to stream your games to other devices

You can now stream PS4 games on your PC using Remote Play (and here’s how)

Brendan Hesse
By
playstation 4 pro media player adds 4k video playback sony 0011 720x720

Technology never ceases to be amazing — and Remote Play is the perfect case in point. If you own PlayStation 4 and have a PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, Windows PC, Mac, or Sony Xperia smartphone or tablet lying around the house, you have access to one of the coolest features currently available on the PS4. The aptly titled tool does exactly what it sounds like and allows you to play your PS4 games remotely using your Vita, PS TV, computer, or select Xperia devices.

The process is straightforward, but it does require some setup and configuration. Thankfully, we’ve put together this simple guide for those looking to take advantage of Remote Play, along with some basic tips to ensure the best possible experience.

PlayStation 4 Remote Play-compatible devices

Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
PlayStation Vita PC/Mac
PlayStation TV Sony Xperia Z3 Phone
Sony Xperia Z3 Phone Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

Setting up Remote Play for the first time

how to stream from your ps4 pc 20190418112122
  • Step 1: First, you will need to enable Remote Play. On your PS4, navigate to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings, and make sure the box beside Enable Remote Play is checked.
  • Step 2: Next, make sure your PS4 is activated as the primary PS4 on your PSN account. To do so, head to Settings > PlayStation Network/Account Management > Activate as Your Primary PS4, and select Activate.
  • Step 3: Finally, if you wish to be able to turn on and access Remote Play even while your PS4 is in rest mode, go to Settings > Power Save Settings >  Set Features Available in Rest Mode. Once there, make sure the boxes next to Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning on PS4 from Network are both checked.

How to use Remote Play on your PlayStation Vita or TV

how to stream from your ps4 pc 20190418112147
  • Step 1: Turn on your Vita or PlayStation TV device and update to the latest firmware, if necessary.
  • Step 2: Connect to the PSN.
  • Step 3: On your Vita or PS TV, tap the PS4 Link button, and allow the system to search for any PS4 present on the network. If your PS4 is in rest mode, it will automatically turn on. You can also connect to your PS4 with a Vita over the internet if the consoles are on two separate networks, however, you will need to sync the two devices in order to do so.
  • Step 4: If for some reason the PS4 is not discovered, there is a second syncing method. On your PS4, go to the Add Device Screen. You will be given a code to input on your Vita or PS TV. This is a one-time procedure — once you’ve input the code, the consoles will sync up and you’ll be able to connect to the PS4 at any time, assuming both devices are connected to the Internet.
  • Step 5: Once the process completes, the consoles will now be synced and you can play your PS4 remotely.

How to use Remote Play on your PC or Mac

  • Step 1: Make sure your computer is connected to the same network as your Ps4.
  • Step 2: Download the Remote Play program for PC or Mac, and install it on your computer.
  • Step 3: Plug in a DualShock 4 controller into your computer via a USB cable.
  • Step 4: Run the Remote Play program on your computer, and click Start. The program will search for any PS4 on the network. If your PS4 is in Rest Mode, it will automatically turn on once the PC discovers it.
  • Step 5: Sign in to the PSN.
  • Step 6: You should now be controlling your PS4 through your PC.

How to use Remote Play on Xperia phones or tablets

  • Step 1: Download and install the Remote Play app from Sony, or from the Google Play Store. Once you’ve done so, launch the app.
  • Step 2: Connect both devices to your Wi-Fi network, if they haven’t already.
  • Step 3: Within the Xperia apps, select the search button. The system will search for any PS4 present on the network. If the PS4 is in rest mode, it will automatically turn on.
  • Step 4: If for some reason the PS4 is not discovered, there is a second syncing method. On your PS4, go to the Add Device Screen. You will be given a code to input into your Xperia device. This is a one-time procedure — once you’ve input the code, the consoles will sync up and you’ll be able to connect to the PS4 at any time, assuming both devices are connected to the Internet.
  • Step 5: Once the process completes, your Xperia device will be synced with your PS4 and the PS4 menu will appear on the device’s home screen.

A few notes and tips…

  • For the best play experience — meaning the least latency — connect your PS4 to the network using an Ethernet cable. A hardwire connection will ensure the fastest and most reliable connection possible, especially when using Remote Playing via the Over The Internet option.
  • Remote Play has a limited range when using Wi-Fi. This range is undefined, but factors such as the initial signal strength, walls, and other obstacles that rest between the PS4 and the streaming device can all affect it. Signal interference from TVs and phones also plays a part, so try to keep the PS4 and the display device as close to one another as possible.
  • Games will play differently when using Vita controls as opposed to a DualShock 4 controller. The Vita’s front and back screens will usually take the place of the R2 and L2 triggers, and the R3 and L3 toggles on the analog sticks, but this can differ between games. Some games, such as Destiny and Fallout 4feature Remote Play-specific control schemes for the Vita. Be sure to double check the controls, which are usually located in the options menu for most games.
  • Although Xperia devices feature touchscreen controls by default, we recommend pairing your Xperia device with a DualShock 4 controller via Bluetooth. We also suggest that you physically attach your Xperia device with a clip-on mount.
  • For those playing on a PS TV, you’ll want to use a DualShock 4 to play rather than the DualShock 3 that was originally included with your system. The latter isn’t compatible with the PlayStation 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Still looking for PSP games? Here are our top 10 picks!
Qustodio
Deals

This is the one thing you need to do before giving your child a smart phone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage Read on to find out how you can protect your child from online…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
Gaming

Wired headphones are so 2018. Here's how to pair a Bluetooth device to your PS4

One of the best aspects of modern consoles is how easily you can pair them with other devices. Here's our quick primer on how to connect a Bluetooth headset (or really any Bluetooth device) to your PlayStation 4.
Posted By Daniel Starkey
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

How to sync and troubleshoot your PS4's DualShock 4 controllers

Sony's Bluetooth-enabled DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4 are some of the best on the market, but connection issues aren't unheard of. Here's how to sync them to your console.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Will Fulton
The Last of Us Part 2 release date leak retailer
Gaming

Retailer may have leaked The Last of Us Part 2 release date

A Slovakian retailer published a listing for The Last of Us Part 2, including a potential 2019 release date and box art. This leak comes shortly after an announcement that filming for the lead actors is complete.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google stadia is the future of gaming and thats bad news for earth view from dallesport wa
Gaming

Google’s Stadia is the future of gaming, and that’s bad news for our planet

Google’s upcoming Stadia cloud gaming service, and its competitors, are ready to change the way gamers play, but in doing so they may kick off a new wave of data center growth – with unfortunate consequences for the environment.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best-Google-Home-Games
Smart Home

These are the 13 best games to play on your new Google Home

Google Home is a handy device, but did you know you can play games with it? There are a ton to play, and we tested them all. Here are some of favorites that you can play on your Google Home device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
mortal kombat 11 beginners guide mk11scorpion
Gaming

A beginner’s guide to flawless victory in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is a complex fighting game with several systems to learn, but with our beginner's guide and a bit of practice, you can be finishing enemies off with a Fatality in no time.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 quest director dev interview CD Projekt Red
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 dev speaks on gameplay and Witcher 3 Easter eggs

A Spanish publication had the opportunity to pick the brain of Cyberpunk 2077's quest director at CD Projekt Red and he speaks on gameplay changes, player choice, and how the team approaches Easter eggs across games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Mortal Kombat 11 review
Product Review

Gloriously gory and fantastically fluid: Mortal Kombat 11 is the best one yet

Mortal Kombatt 11 reinforces NetherRealm Studios’ status as the greatest western fighting developer on the planet, building on what made Mortal Kombat X so great while adding in a few new tricks.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
asus rog zephyrus strix tuf 240hz 06
Computing

Asus launches a fleet of ROG gaming laptops with 240Hz screens and 9th-gen CPUs

Asus launched updates to nearly every gaming laptop line they have, ranging from the high-end Zephyrus to the budget-level TUF Gaming. The naming schemes might be hard to parse, but there are some impressive options in Asus' new lineup.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin