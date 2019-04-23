You can now stream PS4 games on your PC using Remote Play (and here’s how)

Share

Technology never ceases to be amazing — and Remote Play is the perfect case in point. If you own PlayStation 4 and have a PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, Windows PC, Mac, or Sony Xperia smartphone or tablet lying around the house, you have access to one of the coolest features currently available on the PS4. The aptly titled tool does exactly what it sounds like and allows you to play your PS4 games remotely using your Vita, PS TV, computer, or select Xperia devices.

The process is straightforward, but it does require some setup and configuration. Thankfully, we’ve put together this simple guide for those looking to take advantage of Remote Play, along with some basic tips to ensure the best possible experience.

PlayStation 4 Remote Play-compatible devices PlayStation Vita PC/Mac PlayStation TV Sony Xperia Z3 Phone Sony Xperia Z3 Phone Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

Setting up Remote Play for the first time

Step 1: First, you will need to enable Remote Play. On your PS4, navigate to Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings, and make sure the box beside Enable Remote Play is checked.

How to use Remote Play on your PlayStation Vita or TV

Step 1: Turn on your Vita or PlayStation TV device and update to the latest firmware, if necessary.

How to use Remote Play on your PC or Mac

Step 1: Make sure your computer is connected to the same network as your Ps4.

How to use Remote Play on Xperia phones or tablets

Step 1: Download and install the Remote Play app from Sony, or from the Google Play Store. Once you’ve done so, launch the app.

