How to use Apple Pay on PS5

By
PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Apple Wallet apps on an iPhone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you want to get your hands on the best PS5 games as quickly as possible, grabbing them off the PSN is the way to go. This digital storefront has everything you could want, from multiplayer games to indie games. Of course, unless you're just downloading a free PS5 game, you will need to pay for your game. Previously, Apple Pay was only an option when making a purchase on the website or through the app, but now you can use it right on your console. Here's how it works.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PS5

  • iOS with Apple Pay

How to buy PS5 games with Apple Pay

The only things required to buy any new game or add-on on your PlayStation 5 with Apple pay is a PS5 and Apple Pay. Apple Pay is only available on PS5, not PS4, so you can't use this payment method if you're still using the last-generation console.

Step 1: Find the content you wish to purchase on the PSN.

Step 2: Add it to your cart.

Step 3: Go to the checkout screen and select Apple Pay from the list of payment methods.

Step 4: Select Confirm Purchase.

Step 5: Your PS5 will now display a QR code you need to scan with your iOS device.

Step 6: After you scan the code, you can complete the transaction on your iOS device.

Using Apple Pay on the PS5 is just another way to easily pay for new content. It is especially handy if you would rather not store your credit card information on your console for security reasons.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

