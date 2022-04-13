The best indie games on PS5

The PlayStation 5 had a somewhat rocky release due to supply constraints. However, many retailers are getting restocked now, and consumers are getting their hands on Sony’s latest console.

Along with actual inventory, indie games were surprisingly sparse when the PS5 first launched. However, now that more time has passed, some notable titles have been released. The platform still has a lot of room to grow, so come back to check this list frequently for the latest on the best PS5 indie games.

Haven Trailer 74 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer The Game Bakers Publisher The Game Bakers Release December 03, 2020 Haven is something of a unique game. It’s a cross between an RPG and a dating sim that follows two lovers as they try to survive on a hostile world. The game is split between developing the relationship between protagonists Yu and Kay, turn-based combat, and exploring the world they are stranded on. It’s interesting because the game’s core relationship is already established, and leveling up is partially based on how well you foster it. Indie games are well-known for being inventive and structured around excellent writing, and Haven is a prime example of what the genre is capable of and what we can expect on the next generation of consoles. Read less Read more

Bugsnax Trailer 77 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Young Horses Publisher Young Horses Release November 12, 2020 For younger players, a game like Bugsnax is a great casual game with a lot of charm and visual quirkiness. The game is a cross between Viva Piñata and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. It’s also a first-person adventure with a Pokémon Snap element. There isn’t a game quite like Bugsnax on the market, and that’s what makes it so unique. It’s a challenging game by no means, but it’s a colorful and interesting game that’s great for kids and adults wanting a more laid-back adventure. The writing is also surprisingly sharp, so there is something in it for everyone. If you’re looking for something off the wall and different, Bugsnax comes highly recommended. Read less Read more

The Pathless Trailer 78 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Genre Adventure Developer Giant Squid Publisher Annapurna Interactive Release November 12, 2020 Indie games usually have inventive gameplay mechanics, and that is the case with The Pathless. In this game, you play the Hunter as you explore a mysterious open-world and uncover the game island’s history and learn more about the corrupted spirits that inhabit it. With a unique gameplay mechanic that encourages quick movement, The Pathless is quick-paced without being difficult to play. It feels like a mix between Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus. Yet, the game always maintains its own sense of identity. The game is also gorgeous and backed by a great orchestral soundtrack. If you’re all about solving puzzles and giant boss battles, The Pathless is the game for you. Read less Read more

No Man's Sky Trailer 69 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Rift Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Hello Games Publisher Hello Games, 505 Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Release August 09, 2016 No Man’s Sky was arguably one of the most disappointing games of the last generation upon release. However, a few years later, and after several updates, No Man’s Sky is now the game it was hyped up to be. With revamped visuals, real multiplayer, and better customization and building features, No Man’s Sky is an endless game you will want to keep playing. The game is colorful, fun, and its worlds are meaningfully varied and fun to explore. If you haven’t given it a chance yet or felt burned by the release, now is the perfect time to give No Man’s Sky a try. It’s finally the game it was meant to be. Read less Read more

Untitled Goose Game Trailer 79 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer House House Publisher Panic Release September 20, 2019 Untitled Goose Game was one of the sleeper hits of 2020, and it is just as fun on the PS5. In this game, you play as a goose terrorizing a small English village as you steal items, destroy property, and generally raise a muck around town. It even has a dedicated honk button. The game is surprisingly peaceful, thanks to the minimalist art design and calm soundtrack. With the latest update, you can even play with a friend. Two geese are better than one. If you haven’t played it yet, the game is worth picking up, especially if you have someone to play it with. Read less Read more

Worms Rumble Trailer 56 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Platform, Strategy, Indie Developer Team17 Publisher Team17 Release December 01, 2020 Worms Rumble is a surprising reinvention of a classic franchise. Worms games of old were turn-based 2D games where the player(s) would take turns moving and attacking their opponents. Worms Rumble, on the other hand, is a real-time action game. It still keeps the 2D perspective, but the environments are all rendered in 3D. Worms Rumble uses a lot of tropes from other multiplayer games and puts its own spin on it. The game is colorful, quirky, and offers players tons of customization for their worms. If you’re a fan of the Worms franchise, you won’t be disappointed by Worms Rumble. It may be a different play style, but it still has the same spirit of titles past. Read less Read more

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Trailer 95 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer ZA/UM Publisher ZA/UM Release March 30, 2021 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the most ambitious game maybe ever. It is a detective story, which alone is hard to pull off in a satisfying way in a game, but also one that is so strong in terms of narrative and writing that it has absolutely no combat at all. Everything, from speech checks to physical actions, is determined by your stats and a roll of the dice. But failing a roll doesn’t mean failure. The game adapts and changes to every choice, success, and failure, pushing on in ways you probably thought a game never could account for. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is a masterpiece every gamer should experience at least once. Read less Read more

Hades Trailer 93 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Release September 17, 2020 Roguelikes, or roguelites, have been huge in the indie scene for over a decade now. The random generation makes them far more replayable and long-lasting than linear experiences, but few manage to also have enough variety between runs to actually get people to stick with them for long periods of time. Hades somehow has all the variety one could want between the various weapons, powers, rooms, and upgrades, but also some of the best-feeling progression for the genre. Each run moves you forward in at least one way, whether mechanically or narrativly, and it’s all wrapped up in a beautiful artstyle. Read less Read more

Outer Wilds Trailer 91 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Mobius Digital Publisher Annapurna Interactive Release May 28, 2019 Not to be confused with The Outer Worlds, which came out at almost the same time, Outer Wilds is one of those games where the less said about them, the better. To be as brief as possible, this is an exploration and puzzle-solving game, but not one where you are following some path, occasionally blocked by a door where you need to turn the tiles in the right order to open it. You’re actually an explorer, going wherever you want to go, or think you should go, to try and figure out how to solve a big problem (which we won’t spoil). The puzzles are actually puzzles, too, in that you will need to think and figure out solutions yourself, making the whole experience uniquely satisfying. Read less Read more

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Trailer 80 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 Genre Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer Greg Lobanov Publisher Finji Release June 10, 2021 If you just want to chill out with a creative, lightly-Zelda-inspired game about a cute dog bringing color back to the world, that’s oddly specific, but also exactly what Chicory: A Colorful Tale provides. You explore this blank coloring book world, solving puzzles and interacting with the fun and charismatic NPCs around while coloring in as much, or as little, of the world around you as you want. This game is a complete zen experience if you want it to be, with no pressure to go fast, do everything, or even fight very challenging enemies. It’s just a great, relaxing time from beginning to end that players of all ages can enjoy. Read less Read more

