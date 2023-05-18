Humble Games held its first gaming showcase today, and presented a variety of gorgeous-looking, diverse set of indie games, with a particular highlight being the reveal of Wizard of Legend 2.

The original Wizard of Legend is an intense magic-bit roguelike created by Contingent99 and Humble Games in 2018. Its sequel, aptly titled Wizard of Legend 2, has upgraded visually from pixel art to a silky smooth isometric 3D look that still captures the intense pace from the original.

The sequel is developed by Children of Morta developer Dead Mage and not Contingent99 because the latter wanted to focus on different projects. Still, Contingent99 has been consulted during the game’s development. Wizard of Legend 2 is in development for PC.

That wasn’t the only new game to be shown, though. A new game from animation studio Exit 73 Studios called #Blud is a beautifully animated action game where players fight back against vampires secretly taking over their town. For those scorned by Redfall, #Blud looks like it will provide a more refined — and more pretty and cartoonish — zombie-slaying experience when it’s released for PC in 2024.

Two other games in the showcase also featured outstanding animation. The first is Breeze in the Clouds from developer SrBilyon Harris, a weather-based brawler that draws from fighting games. The other is an action platformer inspired by Japanese folklore called Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, which will come out in 2024 for PC.

The showcase also featured some more minor updates, like a behind-the-scenes look at last month’s Myth and Music: An Evening With Stray Gods event and the announcement that proceeds from Protodroid DeLTA’s day one DLC will be donated to the Girls Make Games Scholarship fund. Humble Games also confirmed that Supraland: Six Inches Under has launched today for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It is also in development for Nintendo Switch, which will it release sometime this summer.

The showcase wrapped up with two new game reveals. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story developer Digital Sun Games teased its next title, a real-time strategy game centered around fortress-building titled Cataclismo. Finally, Humble Games announced a partnership with Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios for a new multiplayer called Lost Skies that’s in development for PC.

It’s a pretty diverse lineup of games, many of which sported really impressive animation, especially when you consider that these are coming from smaller teams. Humble Games is certainly starting to cement itself as an indie publisher worth keeping an eye on, like Annapurna Interactive of Devolver Digital.

