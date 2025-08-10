These are the wildest Pokédex entries I found that you never knew were canon

We’ve had so many Pokémon games over the years that I think we can lose sight of just how weird these monsters are. We play as kids carrying around super-powered wild animals at the end of the day, but have just come to accept it. The Pokédex has been our tool across all the Pokémon games to catalog every monster we encounter, but it also includes a little snippet of information about them. With over 1,000 Pokémon in the Dex so far, there are a lot of entries to sift through, but a few have stuck out to the community over the years as being strange, surprising, frightening, and just plain bizarre for a kids’ game. I’ve filled out and read through the complete Pokédex to pull out the most unbelievable entries.

Magcargo’s body temperature is higher than the sun

With a name that combines magma and escargo, this lava snail Pokémon looks exactly like you would expect. Coming from Gen 2, this was a decent Fire/Rock type that is the evolution of Slugma. But if you check out the entry for this second form, you will learn that it has an internal body temperature of over 18,000°F (10,000 °C). Those numbers are probably too high to mean anything, so here’s some context: lava can reach temperatures of up to 2,200 °F, so it’s already orders of magnitude hotter than that. What about the surface of the sun? That measures at around 10,000 degrees, which is still not as hot as this Pokémon’s body. The implications of this thing even existing on Earth are astounding.

Spoink will die if it stops bouncing

I wasn’t too familiar with Spoink before checking its entry, but now I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. This is a pig-like Pokémon that has a pink ball on its head and uses its curly tail to bounce around. And it can never stop bouncing. According to its Pokédex entry, Spoink’s bouncing is what keeps its heart beating, meaning it can never stop or it will die. It even keeps bouncing in its sleep. What a cursed existence that would be.

Primeape will die of anger

We all know the ball of fur and rage that is Primeape, but I bet you didn’t know how angry this monkey could get if pushed to the limit. This is another entry that gets overlooked since it is an evolution, but it paints a picture of an animal that has more than a few anger issues. Besides getting pissed and ready to fight for even a stray glance in its direction, it has been known to die from sheer rage. Apparently, this is the only time a Primeape looks calm and peaceful, which makes the whole thing kind of sad.

Gardevoir can make a black hole

Stop being weird about Gardevoir! Okay, with that out of the way, time to get weird about Gardevoir. According to the entry from Sapphire, Gardevoir has the power to create a small black hole if it feels it or its trainer is threatened enough. Look, I’m no astrophysicist, but I don’t think it matters how “small” a black hole is if it is on Earth. That’s apocalyptic power right there and no one seems to care.

Alakazam is way smarter than humans

One of my favorite evolution lines in the original Pokémon games was Abra, Kedabra, and Alakazam. Little did I know that Alakazam wasn’t just psychic, but also a genius the likes of which the world has never known. According to the Dex, an Alakazam has an IQ that can go above 5,000. As of 2025, the highest recorded IQ is 276, which is…quite a bit lower. That kind of makes the whole relationship of using it to fight wild animals feel kind of weird, doesn’t it? Shouldn’t these Pokémon be running the country or something instead of shooting psychic beams at electric rats for fun?

Yveltal will kill us all one day

Forget the fact that Magcargo and Gardevoir are planet-ending Pokémon already because Yveltal is the literal end times waiting to happen. This Legendary Pokémon was introduced in Gen 6 and was the mascot for Pokémon Y. The first red flag in the Pokédex entry is that Yveltal can absorb life energy just by spreading its wings and feathers to power itself up. Okay, scary, but not too bad. When a Yveltal is about to die, though, it will steal the life of everything around it to create a cocoon to sleep in. It doesn’t say how far this range is, but based on how fast and loose other entries play with scale, I’m going to assume the worst.