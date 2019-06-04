Digital Trends
Gaming

Ikea creates lineup of 3D-printed accessibility accessories for gamers

Charles Singletary Jr.
By

Various companies are taking strides to address accessibility in the video gaming industry and we can now count Ikea among them. The Swedish furniture giant already provides a plethora of options for all types of home layouts. Now, Ikea is adding to its overall flexibility by partnering with medical wearable company Unyq for a lineup of gaming accessibility products called Uppkoppla.

In the press release, Ikea’s Creative Leader Michael Nikolic stated that the team hasn’t looked at the specific needs of gamers at home as much as they should have.

“There are many myths and misunderstandings surrounding gamers. In fact, it is a large group of people in all ages where gaming is even a full-time job for some”, he said.

The Uppkoppla lineup of three products is just the start as Ikea aims to expand and apply new learnings for customers with specific requirements. Unyq is an ideal partner in this regard, considering the company’s history with custom gear. Unyq was established in 2014 and has built its business on providing customizable, 3D printed medical wears that can be tailored to specific needs. Now the company is teaming up with Ikea to deliver three personalized products for gamers: Textured keycaps, a mouse bungee, and a biometric wristband.

Ikea UNYQ 3D printed gamer accessibility products partnership

The products debuted at an annual design conference in Sweden and each one has typically has provided a competitive edge for esports professionals but will reach a broader audience with Unyq and Ikea’s combined pursuit of cost efficiency. Hopefully, in the future, products like these, Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, and others will be reflected on as just the start of an effort that snowballs into much more expansive accessibility support for gamers.

We only get a brief look at the pricing in the video Unyq published, unable to see additional package prices and what they may include. The keycaps start at $25, which seems to lean toward the higher prices when compared to other products, but it isn’t clear how many come in the standard bundle. The biometric wristband starts at $50 and is not something wildly available. Unyq and Ikea will have customers use an app to scan their hand so it can be customized to fit a specific shape. The mouse bungee is $40, which is also on the higher end, but it looks like a significantly more sturdy product than what’s offered elsewhere.

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
minecraft story mode taken down june 25
Gaming

Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be available for download on June 25

Minecraft: Story Mode Season 1 and 2 will be taken down permanently on June 25. The game is the latest casualty of the closure of Telltale Games, which laid off most of its employees and canceled multiple titles last year.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blizzard overwatch call of duty esports teams low morale ashe
Gaming

Blizzard esports teams for Call of Duty, Overwatch reportedly low on morale

The esports teams of Blizzard, particularly those working on Call of Duty and Overwatch, are reportedly low on morale. Staff are said to be "miserable" due to management's vision for the company's esports initiatives.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
cuphead coming to tesla electric vehicles
Gaming

Tesla owners will soon be able to play Cuphead while parked

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Cuphead will soon be playable on the built-in dashboard screens of the company's electric vehicles. The game will only include the Inkwell Isle One section.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
magic the gathering series netflix
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame directors will create Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series

Popular collectible card game Magic: The Gathering will be the inspiration for an animated series coming to Netflix, with Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo overseeing development of the animated adaptation.
Posted By Rick Marshall
dragon quest walk ar mobile game pokemon go dragonquest announcement feat
Gaming

Dragon Quest Walk is a new location-based mobile AR game similar to Pokémon Go

Square Enix is making a play to tap into the massive success of Pokémon Go. Dragon Quest is a beloved Japanese franchise much like Pokémon and Dragon Quest Walk is the new location-based mobile AR game coming to Japan in 2019.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Borderlands
Gaming

Borderlands might be influential but you’ll want to Catch a Ride to the sequel

Borderlands influenced several other first-person shooters, but the original game’s plodding pace and barebones story make it frustrating to play in 2019 and only make the wait for Borderlands 3 more difficult.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple Arcade WWDC 2019 ps4 dualshock 4 xbox one gamepad support integration
Gaming

Apple Arcade to support both Xbox One and PS4 controllers

During the special livestream event to kick off WWDC 2019, Apple revealed a significant update on its upcoming gaming platform. Apple Arcade will feature support for PS4's Dualshock 4 and Xbox One controllers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
death stranding news rumors deathstrandingreeduslea
Gaming

From the story to the all-star cast, here's what we know about Death Stranding

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has revealed very little about his upcoming game Death Stranding, but we finally have a release date. Before you decide to pick it up, take a look at what we know so far.
Posted By Will Nicol
e3 logo
Gaming

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

E3 2019 is quickly approaching, and it will feature conferences from some of the biggest game publishers in the world. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as what we think will be at the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Minecraft Earth AR WWDC apple ios gameplay demo
News

Minecraft Earth gameplay debuts at WWDC with augmented reality build

During Apple's WWDC event, Mojang was given a moment to shine. Two staff members grabbed their smartphones and debuted the augmented reality gameplay for Minecraft Earth, showing off building skills, multiplayer interaction, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 2
Gaming

Google will announce Stadia pricing, games, and launch details this week

In a tweet, Google revealed details about Stadia's pricing, games, and launch will be shared this week during a new livestream called Stadia Connect ahead of E3 2019. Here's how you can tune in.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

These are the key differences between Google Stadia and Blade's Shadow

Google Stadia and Blade's Shadow are two very different game streaming services. We've outlined the key differences between the two to help you decide which one you should pay for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
titanfall infamous second son list march game releases final fantasy x 2 hd remaster
Gaming

Here are the Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst

The mainline Final Fantasy games have changed a lot over their 30-plus year history. In anticipation for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, we decided to rank the 15 mainline games from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite