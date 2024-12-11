All Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Professor Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a scholar more than an action hero. Sure, he will pull off plenty of death-defying stunts while solving puzzles, hunting down collectibles, and fighting Nazis across his globe-trotting adventures, but combat will never do a thing to add to or improve your abilities. Instead, Adventure Books are the keys to unlocking new and better skills. Sadly, Indy never makes a pitstop to a library on his quest, so we have to find these valuable tomes ourselves. Let’s study up on all the Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and how they work.
How Adventure Books work
Indiana is smart, but apparently not so smart that just finding an Adventure Book is enough to learn all its secrets. Collecting the book is just the first step, but unlocking its ability requires you to go into the Books tab of the menu, highlight it, and spend your Adventure Points to unlock whatever skill it can grant you. Once you have unlocked it, that skill will be permanently active from that point forward.
All Adventure Books and what they do
There are dozens of Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but many of them are upgraded versions of the same one that simply boost their power. Here is a full list of all the Adventure Books, what skill the provide, how many Adventure Points (AP) it costs to unlock, and what level you can find them in.
Castel Sant’Angelo
Punch Out 1
Restores stamina when you knock out an enemy – Costs 25 AP
Lucky Hat 1
When knocked out, gives you a chance to pick up your hat and get back up – Costs 125 AP
Brawler 1
Increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat – Costs 200 AP
Vatican City
Splinter Smash
The last hit before a weapon breaks deals increased damage – Costs 300 AP
Pep 1
Boosts stamina recovery speed – Costs 275
Climbing Ace 1
Climbing over ledges is faster and costs less stamina – Costs 100
Street Scrapper 1
Increase damage with melee weapons – Costs 750 AP
Brawler 2
Further increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat – Costs 400 AP
Cutman 1
Increase HP regeneration speed – Costs 250 AP
Iron Grip 1
You can hold enemies in a grab for longer – Costs 225 AP
Hardboiled 1
Merges two HP bars into one – Costs 250 AP
Sawbones 1
Increases how many bandages you can hold by 1 – Costs 250 AP
Moxie 1, 2, 3
Extends your stamina bar – Costs 5, 10, 15 Medicine Bottles
Shaping Up 1, 2, 3
Expands your maximum HP – Costs 5, 10, 15 Medicine Bottles
Fruit Bag
Allows you to hold twice as many fruit – Costs 250 AP
Throttle
You can knock out small and medium-sized enemies from stealth with your whip – Costs 200 AP
Vatican Medicine, Mysteries, Artifacts, Books, and Notes
Reveals the location of the associated collectibles on the map – Costs 300 AP each
Gizeh
Cutman 2
Reduces the time it takes for your HP to regenerate – Costs 550 AP
Street Scrapper 2
Increase damage with melee weapons – Costs 750 AP
Pep 2
Further boosts stamina recovery speed – Costs 575 AP
Jumbo Lasso
Heavy enemies can be whip-pulled into a grab – Costs 325 AP
Button Man 1
One-handed guns deal more damage – Costs 500 AP
True Grit
Take less damage on your last HP bar – Costs 450 AP
Bread Basket
Carry twice as much bread – Costs 400 AP
Gizeh Frequencies, Gizeh Books, Gizeh Mysteries
Shows all radio frequency, book, and mystery locations on the map – Free once found or purchased
Himalayas
Button Man 2
Two-handed guns deal more damage – Costs 775 AP
Shanghai
Bob & Weave
Perfect Dodge grants a stamina boost – Costs 500 AP
Sukhothai
Slug Boy 2
Carry 6 more handgun bullets – Costs 950 AP
Jumbo Throttle
Knock out heavy enemies with your whip from stealth – Costs 650 AP
Lucky Hat 2
Cuts the cooldown for the Lucky Hat ability in half – Costs 500 AP
Kummetz Guide and Sukhothai Frequencies
Marks associated points of interest on the map – Free once found
Iraq
Ziggurat Guide
Shows the locations of Ziggurats on the map – Free once found