All Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By
An adventure book in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Professor Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a scholar more than an action hero. Sure, he will pull off plenty of death-defying stunts while solving puzzles, hunting down collectibles, and fighting Nazis across his globe-trotting adventures, but combat will never do a thing to add to or improve your abilities. Instead, Adventure Books are the keys to unlocking new and better skills. Sadly, Indy never makes a pitstop to a library on his quest, so we have to find these valuable tomes ourselves. Let’s study up on all the Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and how they work.

How Adventure Books work

Indiana is smart, but apparently not so smart that just finding an Adventure Book is enough to learn all its secrets. Collecting the book is just the first step, but unlocking its ability requires you to go into the Books tab of the menu, highlight it, and spend your Adventure Points to unlock whatever skill it can grant you. Once you have unlocked it, that skill will be permanently active from that point forward.

All Adventure Books and what they do

There are dozens of Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but many of them are upgraded versions of the same one that simply boost their power. Here is a full list of all the Adventure Books, what skill the provide, how many Adventure Points (AP) it costs to unlock, and what level you can find them in.

Castel Sant’Angelo

Indiana Jones drags a Nazi down a staircase with his whip in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Punch Out 1

Restores stamina when you knock out an enemy – Costs 25 AP

Lucky Hat 1

When knocked out, gives you a chance to pick up your hat and get back up – Costs 125 AP

Brawler 1

Increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat – Costs 200 AP

Vatican City

Indie and a priest giving thumbs up in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Splinter Smash

The last hit before a weapon breaks deals increased damage – Costs 300 AP

Pep 1

Boosts stamina recovery speed – Costs 275

Climbing Ace 1

Climbing over ledges is faster and costs less stamina – Costs 100

Street Scrapper 1

Increase damage with melee weapons – Costs 750 AP

Brawler 2

Further increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat – Costs 400 AP

Cutman 1

Increase HP regeneration speed – Costs 250 AP

Iron Grip 1

You can hold enemies in a grab for longer – Costs 225 AP

Hardboiled 1

Merges two HP bars into one – Costs 250 AP

Sawbones 1

Increases how many bandages you can hold by 1 – Costs 250 AP

Moxie 1, 2, 3

Extends your stamina bar – Costs 5, 10, 15 Medicine Bottles

Shaping Up 1, 2, 3

Expands your maximum HP – Costs 5, 10, 15 Medicine Bottles

Fruit Bag

Allows you to hold twice as many fruit – Costs 250 AP

Throttle

You can knock out small and medium-sized enemies from stealth with your whip – Costs 200 AP

Vatican Medicine, Mysteries, Artifacts, Books, and Notes

Reveals the location of the associated collectibles on the map – Costs 300 AP each

Gizeh

Gizeh in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Cutman 2

Reduces the time it takes for your HP to regenerate – Costs 550 AP

Street Scrapper 2

Increase damage with melee weapons – Costs 750 AP

Pep 2

Further boosts stamina recovery speed – Costs 575 AP

Jumbo Lasso

Heavy enemies can be whip-pulled into a grab – Costs 325 AP

Button Man 1

One-handed guns deal more damage – Costs 500 AP

True Grit

Take less damage on your last HP bar – Costs 450 AP

Bread Basket

Carry twice as much bread – Costs 400 AP

Gizeh Frequencies, Gizeh Books, Gizeh Mysteries

Shows all radio frequency, book, and mystery locations on the map – Free once found or purchased

Himalayas

Indie pulling a stone from a frozen corpse.
Bethesda

Button Man 2

Two-handed guns deal more damage – Costs 775 AP

Shanghai

Bob & Weave

Perfect Dodge grants a stamina boost – Costs 500 AP

Sukhothai

Indiana Jones rappels into a tomb in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Slug Boy 2

Carry 6 more handgun bullets – Costs 950 AP

Jumbo Throttle

Knock out heavy enemies with your whip from stealth – Costs 650 AP

Lucky Hat 2

Cuts the cooldown for the Lucky Hat ability in half – Costs 500 AP

Kummetz Guide and Sukhothai Frequencies

Marks associated points of interest on the map – Free once found

Iraq

Ziggurat Guide

Shows the locations of Ziggurats on the map – Free once found

