The award-winning Inscryption is coming to PlayStation with exclusive features

DeAngelo Epps
By

PlayStation and Daniel Mullins, creator of Inscryption, just announced that the horror card-based roguelike is on the way to PlayStation 4 and 5. Not only is the game finally being ported over to the Sony consoles, but it’s coming with PlayStation-exclusive features that aren’t present in the PC version.

Inscryption originally was released under publisher Devolver Digital as a PC-exclusive title for Windows on October 19, 2021. MacOS and Linux ports followed in 2022. Now the game is making its console debut on PlayStation.

Mullins describes the game as “an inky black card-based odyssey that’s part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler, and part psychological horror.” Players must play their way out of a dangerous stranger’s devilish clutches by playing a card game. When the cards aren’t the focus, they’ll be exploring the cabin the game takes place in to solve puzzles and find power-ups to aid in the card antics and eventually escape.

Inscryption‘s PlayStation ports come packed with exclusive features. The port will utilize the DualSense controller’s built-in speaker, playing the Stoat card’s audio through it. It’ll also employ atmospheric lighting via the controller to emulate the look and feel of the cabin. And finally, the Dualshock 5 controller’s haptic feedback appears when using certain items such as the pliers.

This port comes as a part of a mass of seven indie announcements for PlayStation. Other indies spotlighted for the consoles include Cult of LambSea of StarsCursed to Golf, and Signalis.

While there is no specified release date, fans of horror games, card games, and roguelikes can probably expect Inscryption to hit PlayStation consoles before the end of 2022.

