A lot goes into making one of the best fighting games on any platform. There needs to be a strong roster of characters, an appealing art style, depth to the combat, and good balance, but also one secret ingredient. Cross-platform support is essential for any multiplayer game to survive in the modern era. The arbitrary walls between consoles and PC have been broken down, so any game that doesn’t allow you to play with people regardless of what system they are on will feel archaic, but also drastically cut the number of people you can match up against. The next big fighting game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, could die on the vine without this feature. So, will it meet that fate, or does it have cross-platform support?

Is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves cross-platform?

In addition to rollback netcode for a smoother online experience, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will have full crossplay support on all platforms. This was confirmed in an interview with Final Weapon, where a representative from SNK responded to a question about rollback and crossplay by saying, “Yes, we’ll have both of those features on day one for players to enjoy.”

This means that you can purchase Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC and still be able to go head-to-head with anyone else no matter where they are playing. This should give the game a far longer lifespan among players, as well as provide a better matchmaking experience for players of all skill levels.

There has been no comment about any crossprogression for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but we don’t suspect this to be a feature since it is a paid game and tends to be most common in free-to-play titles.