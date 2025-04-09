 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves cross-platform

By
A character dropkicks another in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
SNK

A lot goes into making one of the best fighting games on any platform. There needs to be a strong roster of characters, an appealing art style, depth to the combat, and good balance, but also one secret ingredient. Cross-platform support is essential for any multiplayer game to survive in the modern era. The arbitrary walls between consoles and PC have been broken down, so any game that doesn’t allow you to play with people regardless of what system they are on will feel archaic, but also drastically cut the number of people you can match up against. The next big fighting game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, could die on the vine without this feature. So, will it meet that fate, or does it have cross-platform support?

Is Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves cross-platform?

REV system in action in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
SNK

In addition to rollback netcode for a smoother online experience, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will have full crossplay support on all platforms. This was confirmed in an interview with Final Weapon, where a representative from SNK responded to a question about rollback and crossplay by saying, “Yes, we’ll have both of those features on day one for players to enjoy.”

Recommended Videos

This means that you can purchase Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC and still be able to go head-to-head with anyone else no matter where they are playing. This should give the game a far longer lifespan among players, as well as provide a better matchmaking experience for players of all skill levels.

Related

There has been no comment about any crossprogression for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but we don’t suspect this to be a feature since it is a paid game and tends to be most common in free-to-play titles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Temtem cross-platform?
how to trade in temtem

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of Pokémon clones out there, but none of them quite captured the same magic as the original. Temtem comes as close as we've seen, with a fantastic roster of creatures to capture, battle, and evolve. While the core concept shares a lot with its inspiration, it does break the mold in a few ways, such as having all battles be 2v2, the inclusion of house options, and a focus on online play. While not quite an MMO like Final Fantasy 14, playing with others is a core component of Temtem in the same way it is for Genshin Impact, which means it would benefit everyone if it was a cross-platform game. Pokémon is one of the best Switch games, but because it is exclusive to that console, you never have the option to battle trainers on other platforms. Does Temtem let you battle it out with trainers no matter where they are? Let's find out.
Is Temtem cross-platform?

Temtem is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Switch. Thankfully, there are no barriers to your Temtem tamer teaming up or battling it out with players on any of these platforms. This frees you up to go through the story in co-op, or just trade with friends no matter what.

Read more
Is Infinity Nikki cross-platform?
Nikki posing with Momo in Infinity Nikki.

There have been plenty of hit gacha games in the past few years, such as Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, but none approach the open-world genre quite like Infinity Nikki. This cozy game swaps out magic and guns for adorable outfits and charming characters to meet. Just like the best free-to-play games, it is also available on multiple platforms. If this game is going to suck up as much of your time as those other games, you would hope it is also a cross-platform game so that you can continue your adventures no matter where you are, right? Let's put on our Sunday best and see if Infinity Nikki is cross-platform.

If this game isn't available on your platform, there are still plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming Switch games to look forward to.
Is Infinity Nikki cross-platform?

Read more
Is Civilization 7 cross-platform?
Two world leaders, Cleopatra and Caesar, going up against each other in front of their flags.

In today's day and age, launching an upcoming video game as hotly anticipated as Sid Meier's Civilization 7 and not having it be a cross-platform game can be a death sentence. Some of the best PC games like Valorant choose to have limited cross-platform support, while others like Final Fantasy 14 break down all barriers. We already know that this will be the first time the series has launched on consoles at the same time as PC, but has Civilization 7 kept up with the times and included cross-platform support? Let's find out.
Is Civilization 7 cross-platform?

Civilization 7 does have cross-platform support, but with a few catches. The game has fully crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch with the use of a 2K account. However, the number of players you can play with in certain modes depends on your platform. On anything but the Switch, up to five players can connect in the Antiquity & Exploration Ages mode and up to eight in the Modern Age mode. Switch players, meanwhile, are limited to four players in the Antiquity & Exploration mode and only six in Modern Age. Switch players are also not expected to be able to play on map sizes of Standard or larger, meaning anyone who wants to crossplay with a Switch player will also be subject to these limitations.

Read more