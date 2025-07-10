Football fans have the Madden games, baseball fans have MLB The Show, and basketball fans wait every year for the new NBA 2K entry. This year, we have NBA 2K26 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony each appearing as the cover athlete on the various editions of the game. All the classic modes are back, including MyCAREER, MyTeam, MyNBA, The W, and more, but the big question is if you can play online with friends on other platforms like you can with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, or is it limited like Madden NFL 26? Before you rush the hoop and grab NBA 2K26, I’m calling a timeout to fill you in on all the cross-platform details.

Is NBA 2K26 cross-platform?

According to the official NBA 2K26 website, this entry will not have full crossplay support. This year’s entry is coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC, but not all these platforms will support crossplay. The only two platforms that will feature crossplay are PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Previous-gen systems and PC players, it seems, will only be able to play against other players on those specific platforms. While it is somewhat understandable to keep previous-gen systems isolated from current-gen, leaving PC out of crossplay is an odd omission that will unnecessarily split the playerbase.

In terms of cross-progression, players will be able to transfer their MyTeam progress and VC Wallet within the same console family, ie. PS4 players can move their data to PS5 and Xbox One up to Xbox Series X/S. There is no option to move data between platforms as a whole, so if you do decide later on to pick the game up on a different console or switch to PC, you will need to start from scratch.