Is Sonic Racing: Crossworlds cross-platform?

Sonic is back with another cart racer that is crossing over with all of Sega’s major IPs, but the big question is whether or not the game will bring players on different platforms together. Unlike Sonic Racing: Crossworlds‘ biggest competition, Mario Kart World, this is not a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive but will be released on all current and last-gen systems. That means, unlike Mario, Sonic has the opportunity to take the lead by allowing cross-platform play between all consoles and PC. With a name like Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, one would hope that it would embrace crossplay and bring all players together, just like Gears of War: Reloaded and Borderlands 4. I know you gotta go fast, but let’s hit the brakes for a second and talk about Sonic Racing: Crossworlds cross-platform support.

Does Sonic Racing: Crossworlds have cross-platform support?

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds supports cross-platform matchmaking! 🎮



You can enjoy cross-play on supported platforms during the Open Network Test. Invite your friends and join the fun!



For more details: https://t.co/R7mgcXkrSQ pic.twitter.com/rwz6MKX4Qt — Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (@RaceCrossWorlds) August 23, 2025

Yes, Sega has taken the easy win over Nintendo this time around and will have full crossplay support at launch for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, as announced on the game’s official X account in late August. This is a huge win considering the game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC. That’s a lot of potential racers that would normally be isolated if not for crossplay. Whether you’re racing in a Grand Prix, World Match, or just want to host Friend Matches, you will never have to worry about where your friends are playing.

Or, you can always go old-school and enjoy up to four-player splitscreen on one console as well.

Cross-progression is an often overlooked feature of cross-platform support, but we do know that Sega is supporting it in one small way. Those who purchase the Switch version of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and then get the upgrade pack for the Switch 2 version will be able to carry all their progress over. No word on if this applies to any other platform as of now, but I will keep you updated as new information is made available.