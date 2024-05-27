 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is The Sims 4 free?

By
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.
EA

The Sims 4 has been a staple in the cozy life simulation genre for years now, bringing plenty of laughs and hijinks as players manage the daily lives of their in-game pals. With so much to love in this fourth mainline entry in the long-running franchise, it’s perfectly normal to want to dive right in and get into the fun. We’ll tell you below whether The Sims 4 is free or if you’ll need to open your wallet to start playing.

Is The Sims 4 free?

Although The Sims 4 launched as a paid game way back in 2014, it has since become entirely free to download and play.

Recommended Videos

However, while you can certainly play the game and enjoy it without ever spending any money, the free-to-play model is supported by a variety of DLCs. These range from full-blown expansion packs full of new items, areas, and gameplay features to smaller game packs that focus more on expanding existing features and providing minor storylines.

Related

It can get extremely pricey for those looking to own all of the expansion packs and game packs in The Sims 4. As a matter of fact, you can expect to spend at least $1,000 to purchase everything currently available, and there’s no doubt plenty more DLC on the way that will cost a pretty penny, too.

Yeah, ouch.

Regardless of whether you opt to purchase all of the expansions, you can download The Sims 4 now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. And yes, it’s backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Is Roblox free?
Group of Roblox players exploring.

It's hard to overstate the massive appeal of Roblox. Millions of players from around the world are hooked on this creation tool that lets players experience thousands of games made by others, or start making games for themselves to share with the world. It has evolved beyond being just a game and into a platform rivaling Fortnite. There are plenty of games out there that say they're free only to push players to spend real money on in-game items or currencies. If you want to know if there's a cost of entry to Roblox, or if you will need to spend any money once you're playing, we can break it all down for you.
Is Roblox free?
Yes, downloading and playing Roblox won't cost you a single cent. However, there is a special currency in the game you do need to pay for called Robux, which can be used in each experience to enhance your character's avatar or unlock special abilities. What you get and how much you will need to spend will vary from game to game. The cost of Robux, however, is always the same. You can buy them in packages on the Roblox site for the following rates:

400 Robux: $5

Read more
Best PlayStation deals: PS5, controllers, headsets on sale
PS5 and DualSense art.

The latest Sony PlayStation 5 is packed with power and while it took a little while to really take off, now that we're a few years down the line, things have improved considerably when it comes to the library. Of course, not everybody has picked up one of the consoles, and if you've been waiting for the best time to pick one up, there are quite a few good deals you can take advantage of. You can also check out some other great gaming console deals if you're not set on the PS5, or if you already have one, check out these excellent PS5 game deals.
Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle — $450, was $600

If you’re looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console with a game to get you going, try this bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This console features the PlayStation 5’s slim design, yet still has 1TB of solid state storage built in. It also comes with one DualSense Wireless Controller, and of course, a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Read more
Fallout 5: release date speculation, rumors, and news
Two vault-dwellers and a helmet from a set of power armor.

Fallout 5 hasn't officially been announced yet but, with renewed interest in the postapocalyptic series thanks to the new Amazon-produced Fallout TV show, we're starting to hear more and more rumors about the new Wasteland adventure.

Where will the next game take place? What sort of factions will reign supreme in the region this time? And, most importantly, what is the name of the next dog companion?

Read more