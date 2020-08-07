The next two John Wick films will be filmed in succession, according to Lionsgate studio CEO John Feltheimer.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” he said on an earnings call, according to Deadline.

John Wick 4 is currently set for release on May 27, which is Memorial Day weekend. When films are shot back to back, like The Hobbit or the last two Avengers movies, the sequel is generally released a year later. That could mean a possible Memorial Day 2023 release for John Wick 5.

The John Wick franchise is one of the most popular and profitable out right now, and the movies have made more than $584 million at the box office through three sequels. There’s also a TV show being planned called The Continental, which is set to premiere on the Starz TV network. Also in the works is a movie called Ballerina, billed as a female-centric story in the John Wick universe. That movie is going to be directed by Len Wiseman, of Live Free or Die Hard fame.

The John Wick empire doesn’t stop there. In October of last year, Good Shepherd Entertainment released John Wick Hex, a video game based on the movie for PC. It was released on the PS4 in May.

The series has been a revival of sorts for actor Keanu Reeves, and he’s riding that success with a number of high-profile appearances in the coming months. He reprises his role as Neo from the Matrix movies in a new installment scheduled to release May of next year. Reeves also made a huge splash when his cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 was revealed.

Even John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad has been able to ride the huge wave of success from the movies. He was recently tapped to write and executive produce an anime show for Netflix based on the Splinter Cell universe. He’s also worked on Die Hart starring Kevin Hart for Quibi, and the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+.

