Build your own dinosaur theme park in ‘Jurassic World Evolution’

Why it matters to you 'Jurassic World Evolutions' is a Jurassic Park game with actual promise, thanks to a development team with an impressive track record.

If you watched Jurassic World and thought, “I could’ve created a smarter park design than that,” you’ll have a chance to prove it with Jurassic World Evolution, a new simulation builder that tasks players with creating and managing the iconic dinosaur park. Announced during Microsoft’s Gamescom press conference, Jurassic World Evolution arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC next summer.

The teaser trailer, shown above, takes place on Isla Nublar, the setting of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. A baby dinosaur hatches from one of many eggs, showcasing how players will bioengineer the prehistoric beasts in a lab. Based on the remainder of the trailer, it’s unclear if your goal is to create the safest or most exciting park. We imagine both, but users may be intrigued by the possibilities at hand.

Since it’s a park filled with ferocious animals, naturally, a T-Rex gets through a simply abysmal fence and devours an unlucky park worker. The T-Rex then goes on to attack a helpless herbivore minding its own business. We think it’s safe to say that, if you want to sustain a park of both happy guests and creatures, you will need to think carefully before situating your carnivores next to your docile herbivores.

Throughout the game, players will create attractions for guests, set up medical outposts and research labs, and erect containment facilities for their dino pals.

Jurassic World Evolution is the newest project from developer Frontier Developments, best known for the 2014 indie darling space sim Elite: Dangerous, and Planet Coaster, a spiritual successor to the Roller Coaster Tycoon franchise, which Frontier worked on in the early 2000s. The well-received 2016 release even had dinosaur-themed rides, so the transition to the mega-successful Jurassic Park franchise seems natural.

According to a press release from Frontier, “Every choice [in Jurassic World Evolutions] leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’” The choices you make in the management sim ripple out to the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago, as players will be able to build around the main landmass of Isla Nublar.

Summer 2018 will see a double dose of the franchise. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters in June 2018.