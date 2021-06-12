As expected, Ubisoft has announced the newest installment to the Just Dance series, along with a release date. Just Dance 2022 is set to launch on November 4.

Ubisoft’s popular rhythm game series debuted on the Wii in 2009. Since then, it’s had yearly releases, with its next coming at the end of 2021.

The reveal trailer debuted at Ubisoft Forward 2021 and features singer, director, actor, and choreographer Todrick Hall from RuPaul’s Drag Race announcing that an exclusive version of his hit song Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels will be coming to the newest installment.

The game has been confirmed to feature 40 new songs, including Believer by Imagine Dragons and Level Up by Ciara.

As confirmed on the official Just Dance website, Ubisoft’s Just Dance subscription service, Just Dance Unlimited, gives players access to over 700 more tracks. A free one-month trial of this service is included with every Just Dance 2022 copy. For those whi wish to continue the service, there are options for hourly, monthly, trimonthly, and yearly subscriptions.

Players can also access the free Just Dance Controller App on iOS and Android to play on any platform with up to six players. Player will also see the return of classic game modes such as Sweat Mode, Co-op, Quickplay, and World Dance Floor.

Just Dance 2022 is coming to the Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S on November 4. This is the second installment in the series that won’t be coming to the Nintendo Wii.

