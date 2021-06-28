After being revealed as an upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character during Nintendo’s E3 Direct earlier this month, Kazuya has been properly shown off by the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai. During his usual “Mr. Sakurai Presents” presentation, Sakurai ran through Kazuya’s various abilities before announcing that he’ll join the game tomorrow, along with four new Mii fighter costumes and Nintendo’s next Smash Amiibo.

Players will be able to start beating the snot out of Pikachu with Tekken’s Kazuya surprisingly soon. The fighter arrives in the game on Tuesday, June 29, and will be immediately available for anyone with the second fighter pass. Kazuya can be purchased outside of the pass for $6.

Alongside Kazuya, four new Mii fighter costumes are being added to the game, with each costing just under $1. Starting tomorrow, players will be able to dress up their swordfighters as Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, the Dragonborn from Skyrim, and surprisingly, Dante from the Devil May Cry series. Dante was one of many characters that some fans hoped would be added to the game, along with Shantae, who will be appearing in the game as a costume for the Mii Fighter’s brawler variant.

Today’s Smash presentation also revealed the state of the game’s upcoming Amiibo. Sakurai revealed that the Amiibo for Min Min, the first character from the game’s second fighter pass, is due to release sometime next year. However, he didn’t clarify how long it would take for other Amiibo in that fighter pass, including Minecraft‘s Steve or Final Fantasy VII‘s Sephiroth, to release.

With Kazuya’s reveal, there is only one slot left for a new character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. According to Sakurai, that slot will be filled in 2021. In the last moments of today’s showcase, Sakurai revealed that Ultimate‘s last character would at least be announced sometime this year.

