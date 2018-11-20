Share

It seemed like Kingdom Hearts III would never see the light of day. Despite remakes, remasters, and numerous “sequels,” the third numbered entry in Square Enix’s role-playing series eluded us for over a decade, but its release is now imminent. In fact, the game is done.

Writing on the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account November 20, Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that development has “wrapped up” on Kingdom Hearts III. Alongside the announcement, he also shared an extended trailer that had been playing in movie theaters across North America.

I'm proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that's been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We've wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III!

If you haven't had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month! – Nomura pic.twitter.com/NvZYBut3WI — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 20, 2018

The “Together Trailer” gives fans and newcomers an idea of what to expect from Kingdom Hearts III‘s story, which takes things in an even darker direction while staying true to its Disney roots. We see fireballs rain down and destroy buildings in Hercules’ home, and elsewhere a massive boulder narrowly misses crushing Goofy, Donald Duck, and Sora.

“Now, the battle between light and dark will reach its epic conclusion,” the trailer’s narrator says.

In addition to the Pixar and Disney animated heroes we’ve seen in the series before, it will also include Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He was featured in Kingdom Hearts II, but the power of the current-generation consoles gives him a new layer of realism and his voice sounds a whole lot like Johnny Depp. The game will release as rumors swirl that the Pirates franchise will be rebooted, possibly without Depp at the helm. Perhaps Kingdom Hearts III is actually a prequel to the reboot, and will explain how Pluto becomes the new captain.

Other franchises included in Kingdom Hearts III are Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Wreck-It Ralph, and Frozen. If this does end up being the conclusion to the Kingdom Hearts saga, Square Enix and Disney are certainly pulling out all the stops to make it worthwhile.

“For life and light, together we fight,” the narrator says as the trailer ends.

Kingdom Hearts III will release on January 29 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No other platforms have been announced, but a Deluxe Edition containing a steelbook, art book, and collectible pin is also available for $80.