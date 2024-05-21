 Skip to main content
Kingdom Hearts is about to consume your life on Steam

By
From left: Goofy, Sora, and Donald Duck about to fight in Kingdom Hearts
Square Enix

Square Enix announced Monday that many games in its Kingdom Hearts series are finally coming to Steam on June 13. So, if you’ve never played a Kingdom Hearts game before or just want to own it on another platform, you’re in luck.

Kingdom Hearts is an expansive, gigantic series, so not every game is coming to Steam. Some of them were mobile exclusive, for example. That said, 10 games will be available, including the mainline series, along with a bunch of side games that add details to the story.

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
    • Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
    • Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
    • Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
    • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days with HD remastered cinematics
    • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
    • Kingdom Hearts Re:coded HD cutscene compilation
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
    • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
    • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep — A fragmentary passage
  • Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC
If you don’t want to buy each game, or are just interested in more of the lore, Square Enix has also included Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover and a couple of other cutscene compilations. The publisher will also be releasing the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, which includes all the games above and the compilations.

There’s also an announcement trailer, and while it doesn’t feature any exclusive information, you can listen to Simple and Clean, the famous Kingdom Hearts theme, which has been re-recorded and performed by Hikaru Utada.

The Kingdom Hearts series has been on PC since 2021, but it was exclusive to the Epic Games Store. It seems that exclusivity deal is ending.

Square Enix is also working on Kingdom Hearts 4, which was announced back in 2022 during the series’ 20th anniversary showcase. However, there wasn’t a lot revealed, so we’re still waiting on details.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
