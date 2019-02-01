Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Kingdom Hearts 3’: Tips and tricks for new and returning Keyblade masters

10 tips and tricks for the mighty keyblade wielder in 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

Steven Petite
By
Kingdom Hearts III review

If you’re playing Kingdom Hearts 3, chances are this isn’t your first adventure with Sora, Donald, and Goofy. The excellent PS4 and Xbox One action RPG is a faithful sequel to the PS2 classics in terms of the gameplay loop and even when it comes to the basic mechanics. Still, it’s been more than 13 years since the release of Kingdom Hearts 2. Even the most dedicated of fans may need a refresher, as well as a primer on some of the new systems introduced here.

Kingdom Hearts 3 tips and tricks

Our beginner’s guide will help you hit the ground running, and point out aspects of the experience you should watch out for as you make your way through the lovingly recreated Disney worlds as a Keyblade master.

1. Choose your Desire and Power

Kingdom Hearts III review

Right from the jump, you have to make a pair of fairly important choices: Choosing your Desire and Power. The problem is that besides vague descriptions, it’s unclear how these decisions affect Sora. While there is no wrong choice, you may want to know what each does. For Desire, the trait you pick first, you get to choose between Balance, Wisdom, and Vitality. Your starting HP and MP correlate with your decision.

  • Balance: 105 HP/110 MP
  • Wisdom: 90 HP/120 MP
  • Vitality: 120 HP/100 MP

If you lean on magic attacks, choose Wisdom. If you want to fight up close a lot, choose Vitality. And if you want a balanced set of both HP and MP, pick Balance (we chose Balance for our first run).

Your Power relates to Ability learning, specifically the rate at which you learn different classes of abilities.

  • Warrior: Melee abilities
  • Mystic: Magic abilities
  • Guardian: Defensive abilities

Regardless of which you pick, Sora’s full range of basic moves will be available to you. And it’s not like you won’t learn magic moves if you pick Warrior and vice versa. We chose Warrior and still learned some high powered magic abilities as we reached high levels.

2. Set up command shortcuts

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125049

One of the first things you’ll want to do is set up command shortcuts for magic/items. Using the d-pad to scroll through the command menu (twice) for what you’re looking for is cumbersome and frankly completely inefficient. Go into the pause menu and click on Customize. There you can create three shortcut menus to assign magic/items and more to the four face buttons. When in combat, simply hold L1/LB to open the shortcut menu. We recommend assigning at least one restorative ability (cure/potion) to a slot. Other than that, add whichever moves you tend to use the most.

3. Upgrade Keyblades and synthesize gear/items

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125526

Throughout each world, you’ll come across Moogle Shops near various save points. Moogle sells you wares such as potions and new gear, but the little guy also has a handy workshop that may go unnoticed at first. All those items you get from killing enemies, opening chests, and breaking stuff? You can use those to increase the strength/magic of your Keyblades, as well as craft new items and gear. As you get further into the game, you’ll have more than a handful of Keyblades to level up. As some of the leveling materials are quite rare, make sure to throw the materials at the Keyblade(s) you use most.

Beyond leveling Keyblades, you can combine items and gear to make better equipment. It’s usually better to spend materials creating gear rather than items (gear lasts forever, after all), but we crafted the occasional Mega Potion to have on hand for boss fights.

4. Use Attraction Flow and summons to your advantage

Kingdom Hearts III review

Kingdom Hearts 3‘s new summon system, Attraction Flow, is both visually enticing and effective for taking out large groups of Heartless quickly. The more attacks you land, the more summons will appear above the command menu. Sometimes, you’ll have multiple summons available at once. To cycle through them and choose, you have to press L2/LT.

While you have to make sure you use them before they expire, you have more than 30 seconds to trigger each one. When in boss battles, feel free to unload them as soon as they pop up. However, when squaring off against groups of Heartless, consider your timing. It’s not beneficial to trigger Blaster Blaze, the cart shooting mini game, when there are only a few Heartless around. Instead, wait until the next group spawns, which often happens after taking out the first wave.

5. Balance your Keyblades

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125303

At first, this won’t matter, but each world you complete rewards Sora with a new themed-Keyblade. Once you have more than three, you have some decisions to make. Sora can equip up to three Keyblades at once. Switching between them in combat is as simple as pressing right on the d-pad. As each Keyblade has at least one form change and different strength/magic properties, it’s smart to equip Keyblades that complement each other.

For instance, Shooting Star, which you get in Twilight Town, transforms into dual arrow guns, allowing Sora to take out enemies from afar. It’s also magic-oriented, so it’s better by default for ranged magic attacks. Favorite Deputy from the Toy Story world, meanwhile, is strength-oriented and its form changes are designed to bring you close to the Heartless to wallop them into dust. These blades work well together because of their different strengths.

6. Check gear slots and upgrade often

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125340

Sora, Donald, and Goofy earn experience points for each enemy they slay, which eventually translates into leveling up. While your stats go up automatically when you level, you’ll want to check your gear/magic slots regularly. At the start, each character’s slots are limited, but as you level up, more armor/ring slots will open up. Leaving them empty doesn’t help anyone. The same goes for magic, as you’ll steadily unlock more powerful versions of each spell (Fire turns to Fira which then turns to Firaga). New spells must be equipped manually (go back and modify your shortcuts, too).

Always compare the gear in your inventory to what each character has equipped, and make sure to check the Moogle Shop for better gear, not just for Sora but for his friends, too.

7. Don’t forget about new abilities

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125403

Leveling up also adds AP (ability points) to your characters which can be used to activate new abilities. Most abilities aren’t equipped automatically, so you have to go into the Abilities menu to spend your points. It’s easy to forget to do this. At one point, our Sora had about 40 unused points and a bunch of cool abilities just sitting there unactivated. Take the time to read each ability description to see if it’s one you’ll actually use first, but you can equip most of what you have available at all times in our experience.

8. Worry not about the Gummi ship

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125937

Traveling from world to world on the Gummi ship can be a drag. This is the one area of Kingdom Hearts that hasn’t really improved in the long gap between Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3. Just know that you really don’t have to worry about your Gummi ship level. Besides a few mandatory ship battles, you can avoid combat altogether. Your Gummi ship levels up too, but it’s really not that important. We never had an issue completing the mandatory tasks despite not taking the time to engage in optional battles during our voyages.

9. Always have a Kupo Coin on hand

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125456

With Sora’s magic, Donald’s magic, and potions, it’s not too hard to avoid death in Kingdom Hearts 3. That said, sometimes you get a little overzealous in a boss battle. That’s why you should always have a Kupo Coin on hand. Retailing for 400 Munny, the Kupo Coin is at the top of the list in every Moogle Shop. Having a Kupo Coin will fully replenish Sora’s health if you die, giving you a second chance. It only works once and you can only hold one Kupo Coin at a time, so make sure you re-buy it after each use.

10. Cooking can be helpful

kingdom hearts 3 tips and tricks 20190129125720

Slight spoilers here. Once you reach Twilight Town early in the game, you’ll meet Remy from Ratatouille. After completing a short ingredient fetching mission, you can start cooking in his kitchen. Each recipe requires you to complete a brief (and easy) mini game. Eating meals gives your team temporary stat boosts, some of which can be quite huge. If you’re running into issues with a particular portion of the game, you may want to return to Twilight Town to whip up a few meals with the ingredients you’ve found throughout your adventure.

When we say cooking “can be helpful,” we mean that if you aren’t having any problems, you can completely ignore it and save yourself some time. We cooked a couple of meals during our first visit to Twilight Town, but that was it. If you do wind up cooking, you can visit the Bistro straight from the save menu.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Destiny 2': Where to find Xur for the weekend of February 1
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Has it really been 17 years? The past, present, and future of the Xbox

From "DirectX Box" to "720," it's been a long, strange trip for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. Here is what happened, from its odd beginnings to the rumored Scarlett console with streaming.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite
destiny 2 curse of osiris review
Gaming

Exotic Masterwork Weapons are in 'Destiny 2.' Here's how to upgrade

Destiny 2's new Masterwork gear offers a number of special bonuses. Here is what you need to know about it, including how to find the gear in the game and even create it yourself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
honor view 20 tips and tricks blue back
Mobile

10 Honor View 20 insider tips to make you love your phone even more

If you've bought the Honor View 20, which we think is Honor's best phone yet, then we applaud your decision. What we've got for you here is a selection of the top tips and tricks to get the most from your new smartphone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Kingdom Hearts III review
Product Review

A messy story can't take the charm out of the Disney-fied ‘Kingdom Hearts III’

Kingdom Hearts 3 features seven dazzling Disney and Pixar worlds to explore. This time around, the wondrous combat matches the magic of the scenery and characters.
Posted By Steven Petite
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

'Wargroove' is a delightful tactics game that lets you recruit cute armored pups

Wargroove is a fantastical Advance Wars successor with beautiful pixelated visuals and rewarding grid-based combat. In addition to a meaty campaign, Wargroove has an intuitive map editor that lets you create robust campaigns of your own.
Posted By Steven Petite
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

Potential in-game store prices for ‘Anthem’ have players upset

A leaked image showing potential in-game store prices for Anthem items has players concerned, as it appears to indicate new armor sets could cost as much as $20. These prices are not final, Bioware said.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
foosball training kickstarter foosfit robotic tool
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Created by a crack team of foosball enthusiasts, FoosFit is the robot foosball trainer that promises to give you an intelligent opponent to practice your moves against. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft fixes problem that rendered Xbox One systems useless

An issue with Microsoft's Xbox Live service rendered some players' consoles essentially unusable, with black screens displayed on startup. Microsoft said it has identified and fixed the issue.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
metro exodus e3 2017 gameplay reveal
Gaming

Steam users aren’t reacting well to Epic’s ‘Metro Exodus’ exclusivity deal

Steam users are voicing their displeasure over the Metro Exodus Epic Games store exclusivity deal by bombarding the Steam pages of the two previous Metro games with negative reviews.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite golden balloons fortnite week 9 challenges
Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenge guide: Pop 10 golden balloons

The Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenges have arrived as we near the end of this wintery season. One of the biggest challenges this week is to find and pop 10 Fortnite golden balloons. Here's where to find these balloons and how to pop them…
Posted By Cody Perez
steam controllers redesign captured pictures controller 3
Gaming

Google could bring new controller and social features for Project Stream

Google has filed a patent application for controller-side notifications in video games, and it raises questions about the scope of its Project Stream service. Thus far, only one game is supported.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin