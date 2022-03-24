Nintendo and HAL Laboratory want to make more 3D Kirby games

In a developer interview posted on Nintendo’s website ahead of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s launch, developers from HAL Laboratory and Nintendo discussed wanting to make more 3D Kirby games in the future.

Much of the four-part interview series is focused on the development team’s struggles to adapt the mainline Kirby series‘ formula to 3D. Thankfully, their efforts were worth it as the game garnered critical acclaim (Digital Trends gave it four stars). Now that Nintendo and HAL Laboratory have cracked the code on how to make an enjoyable 3D Kirby experience, everyone involved seems pretty optimistic about the series’ future in 3D.

“To create Kirby’s first-ever 3D action game, however, there were still a lot of learnings, like how to manage stage density and direct 3D camera movement,” HAL Laboratory level design director Yuki Endo explained. “If we can apply the skills we gained from this title, I feel we’ll be able to come up with a lot of new gameplay ideas in future Kirby titles.”

In response to the question about Kirby’s future, HAL Laboratory director Tatsuya Kamiyama focused on the idea that he wants to make games that appeal to players young and old and possibly “earn the attention of players who may have moved on from Kirby.” Meanwhile, HAL Laboratory general director Shinya Kumazaki promises that the development team will be “even more wild and free when we create future Kirby titles.” He also believes that Kirby and the Forgotten Land is both a masterpiece and “just another checkpoint in Kirby’s long history.”

As for Nintendo’s perspective on the matter, associate producer Kei Ninomiya seemed bullish on continuing to make games of this style. “We were actually worried that Kirby’s most beloved qualities would have to be reduced to better fit a full 3D action game,” he said. “Once we completed creating the game, however, it became clear that this is a fun-filled title that still feels like Kirby and is easy to enjoy. That made me very confident. This title encourages us to keep making games that cherish the “Kirbyness” of Kirby, and it challenges us to do many new things in the future, in both 2D and 3D.”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch on March 25. If the developers’ comments are any indication, it also seems like this could be the start of a new era for the franchise

